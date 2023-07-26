Local, international musicians share their talent at Mobile festival

Tickets can be purchased for different days of the event. For more information, visit “25 Years of Jazz Music” – Gulf Coast Ethnic & Heritage Jazz Festival (wordpress.com)

The Gulf Coast Ethnic and Heritage Jazz Festival is coming to Mobile July 27th through July 30th.

The event will showcase poetry readings and jazz performances.

Creola Ruffin is the director and founder of the Gulf Coast Ethnic and Heritage Jazz Festival. She says that people will enjoy high-quality jazz performances and a special performance from the Marcus Johnson Summer Jazz Camp.

“For those two days, we have musicians coming in from New Orleans, Louisiana. So we have musicians that quality musicians and internationally known. We have quite a huge lineup for our concerts and of course we are very proud of our camp. We are one of the best camps in the United States for children,” says Ruffin.

Ruffin says that her favorite part of the event is seeing the talent displayed from the students of the jazz camp. She says that camp’s students often go on to peruse careers in the music industry.

“Our goal is to provide jazz education for future musicians. And it is so great because we had eight kids to graduate from high school this year, who started with us when they were like maybe seven, eight and nine. Most of those kids receive scholarships and they are majoring in music. So that's very gratifying to see where they came and where they are going,” says Ruffin.

Alabama Public Radio’s Kim Scott will be performing at the festival. She will be preforming as a jazz musician with her flute.