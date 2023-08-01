Digital Media Center
News

Alabama Senator says she is recovering after hospitalization

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 1, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT
U.S. Senator Katie Britt, of Alabama, said that she has returned home from the hospital and is recovering after a non-life threatening condition caused sudden numbness in her face. Britt said she suddenly experienced the numbness last weekend in Montgomery and was briefly admitted to a local hospital for observation. Doctors determined the symptoms were a result of swelling of a facial nerve, "most likely caused by a post-viral infection," she said.

"My condition is not life-threatening, and recovery could take several weeks. I am grateful for the medical professionals providing excellent care, and my family and I are deeply grateful for your prayers," Britt said in a statement.

A specialist from the University of Alabama at Birmingham evaluated her in an outpatient setting and concurred in a treatment plan, Britt said.

Congress is currently in a five-week recess that began Friday and will last until September fifth.

Despite her hospitalization and the summer recess of Congress, Britt weighed in on reports that the White House is keeping the U.S. Space Command in Colorado, instead of the Huntsville area. The state’s junior Senator said “it was irresponsible for Biden to “yank a military decision out of the Air Force’s hands in the name of partisan politics.” She said an Air Force evaluation of the potential locations ranked Huntsville first, adding that the decision ”should have remained in the Air Force’s purview.”

Biden, said the U.S. officials, believes that keeping the command in Colorado Springs would avoid a disruption in readiness that the move would cause, particularly as the U.S. races to compete with China in space. And they said Biden firmly believes that maintaining stability will help the military be better able to respond in space over the next decade. Those factors, they said, outweighed what the president believed would be any minor benefits of moving to Alabama.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
