Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is operating at limited power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
News

Alabama taking part in National Health Center Week

Alabama Public Radio | By Joe Moody
Published August 7, 2023 at 5:19 AM CDT
Pixabay

National Health Center Week begins today (Monday, August 7th). The Mobile County Health Department is working with its primary care division, Family Health, on the campaign.

It's one of a few federally qualified health centers in the Mobile area. Several activities are planned for the week. This included Healthcare for the Homeless Day happening today and Agricultural Worker Health Day set for tomorrow. Saturday, August 12th, is Children's Health Day, which focuses on students going back to school and the immunizations that go with it.

Dr. Kevin Michaels is the health officer for Mobile County Health Department. He said the first step in determining which vaccines your child needs is reaching out to the child's primary care provider.

“Well, they should start off by calling the primary care provider," he explained. "And ask them: hey, I think my child needs to be up to date... needs some vaccines. Can they look in their medical records and see what do they need?”

He also said he wants families to understand the importance of vaccinations as they start the new school year. “Typically, you're looking at tetanus, measles, mumps and rubella, polio, HPV, Human Papilloma Virus, varicella... So, there's a whole degree of sequences for those vaccines.”

Family Health offers a sliding scale fee program. More can be found on the program here.

There are many health centers associated with National Health Center Week across the state this week. Check with your community health center for more information.

Tags
News Mobile County Department of HealthMobileHealthImmunizations
Joe Moody
Joe Moody is a senior producer and host for the APR newsroom. Before joining the team, Joe taught academic writing for several years nationally and internationally. He is a native of Montgomery and a proud Alabamian. He is currently studying library and information studies at the University of Alabama with a focus on archives. When he is not playing his tenor banjo, he enjoys listening to jazz records and 45s from the 1950s and 60s.
See stories by Joe Moody
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate