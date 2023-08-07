Alabama Veterans face a deadline to sign up for extra health benefits

President Biden signed legislation to help Alabama military veterans one year ago this month. That means former members of the Armed Services have until tomorrow to sign up for the so-called PACT Act. It provides extra medical care for Vets who were exposed to radiation or chemicals. Charles Gills is the interim head of the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center. He says the list of hazards depends on the conflict where a veteran served…

“So it might be burn pits that were in the Gulf War, or you were exposed to chemicals there. That would be one example,” said Gills. “Any other chemicals that you might have been exposed to that impacted your either your breathing, but anything that would affect your health.

Veterans lined up at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center last week for a “health carnival” that includes an opportunity to sign up for the PACT Act. The process includes health screenings to confirm that the health of each veteran was impacted by hazards under the measure.

“Well, it would be that if they served during that period of time they come in and they get the screening to determine if they're eligible for those benefits. So it's not a it's not a everyone that was serving during that period of time was absolutely exposed. But rather, you know, they come in, they go through the screening, and they look for symptoms and those things,” Gills said.

The list of hazards includes Agent Orange during the Vietnam war and burn pits that were used during the Iraq War. The PACT Act also requires research into the mortality of Veteran serving in Southeast Asia during the Gulf War. The VA will also gauge health trends and the incidence of cancer among Vets in Alabama and elsewhere.