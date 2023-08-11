City of Mobile to discontinue its LGBTQ+ liaison positions

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced in a press release today his decision to dissolve the city’s LGBTQ+ Liaison positions.

“Ten years ago, the door to my office was removed to symbolically send a message that everyone had access to the mayor’s office,” Stimpson said in an online statement. “This was further emphasized by promoting One Mobile, a vision to unite our citizens into becoming a safer, more business and family-friendly city. My administration hasn’t just promoted this vision; we’ve lived it by embracing all of our citizens, no matter their background.”

Stimpson said he was approached by members of Mobile’s LGBTQ+ community to appoint liaisons to the administration in 2021.

“In the spirit of One Mobile, I appointed two trusted individuals whom I have known and believed would be forthright in helping me navigate issues facing their community,” he said in the press release. “[Dr.] Natalie Fox and Michael Tyner have done just that. They have represented their community with integrity, and I appreciate their service to the City of Mobile.”

However, Stimpson said the decision to appoint Fox and Tyner ended up dividing residents.

“The appointment of liaisons created concern for many because I have no named liaisons for any other group or organization,” he continued. “Instead of an action of unity, it created a rift within the city, as it unintentionally communicated privileged access to the mayor’s office, when, in fact, no such special privilege exists with any group or organization. It is for this reason that I have decided to discontinue the liaison positions.”

Fox and Tyner released an online statement this afternoon through Rainbow Pride of Mobile’s Facebook Page. Rainbow Pride of Mobile is a local LGBTQ+ organization that organizes community events and projects for Southwest Alabama.

“Almost two years ago, Mayor Stimpson approached us about becoming the first LGBTQ+ Liaisons to the City of Mobile,” they said in their statement. “We were thrilled for the opportunity to be advocates for our local LGBTQ+ community, and we believed that this was an important step in the mayor’s campaign for One Mobile.”

Since their time as liaisons, Fox and Tyner said they worked to boost the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index score in Mobile, which is a metric that examines how inclusive municipal laws, policies and services are toward the local LGBTQ+ community that lives and works in the city. The pair also spoke directly with the mayor’s office about negative incidents toward the LGBTQ+ community, held town halls to discuss issues and spotlighted local agencies.

In their online statement, Fox and Tyner said they were disappointed with the mayor’s decision to dissolve the liaison positions.

“Visibility matters. LGBTQ+ individuals can be found in every profession, every age group and every neighborhood in our great city,” they said. “We are your doctors and teachers, siblings and friends. We are parents and children. We play sports and volunteer at food pantries. Many of us may never share that we’re part of the LGBTQ+ [community] because of our lived experiences. Many of us grew up being shunned and kicked out of home, rejected by our faith communities and denied job opportunities because of who we are. Many of us have experienced neglect, bullying, and violence because of who we are. You may not see us, but we are here.”

Fox and Tyner announced they will host a community gathering at Flip Side Bar & Patio, one of the city’s only gay bars and nightclubs, to address the news and talk about next steps on Saturday, Aug. 19. The gathering will be held from 4 to 6 p.m.