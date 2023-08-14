Alabama fishing tournament offers big payouts, quality competition for anglers

The Alabama Bass Trail Tournament Series is returning for its eleventh season. The series consist of five different competitions that will take place throughout the year. Each competition will be held at a different lake in the state.

The series is divided into a North and South Division. Each division will have five competitions within their respected division and will be eligible for a cash prize. The total prize pool for the 2024 season is $750,000.

Alabama Bass Trail Tournament Series



Registration opens on Tuesday, August 15 at 6 a.m. CTS. The anglers who register after the 225 boat capacity has been filled will be placed on a waiting list for the competition.

There is a $1,600 entry fee for the season and a $600 deposit will be needed upon registration. The remaining $1,000 is due on January 2, 2024.

Kay Donaldson is the Director of the ABTTS. She said she wants to encourage people to reserve their spot for the upcoming season before it’s too late.

“Registration goes very quickly, and that's a good thing. It’s a hard thing for anglers, because you feel like a lot of people get left out. In the last few years, we've had over 100 people left on the waiting list. I would just say have your information ready,” Donaldson explained.

Alabama Bass Trail Tournament Series



There are a diversity of teams that are able to compete in the ABTTS. There are couple teams, student teams and collegiate teams. Donaldson said this is a great opportunity to test your skills against different teams of different levels.

”It's a great place for high schoolers (who) recently may have graduated high school (who) want to fish. It's a great place for that, as well. We have kids that fish that are 12 years old. We have people that fish that are in their 70’s. We have husbands and wives with father and daughters. We have father and son,” said Donaldson. “I think that you'll find that there are all skill levels at the Alabama Bass Trail.”

The top 75 teams from the North and South divisions will be invited to the championship along with the top 5 from student teams, collegiate teams and couple teams. This year’s championship will be held on lay lake and have a $100,000 payout.

The 11th season of the ABTTS will begin in February of 2024. Donaldson said this series offers high-quality, friendly competition and a chance to see some of Alabama’s best lakes.

“If you want to compete in a high level, a competitive tournament trail, certainly the Alabama Bass Trail is a place for you. If you want to face some of the most beautiful places in the state of Alabama, it's a great place to go,” said Donaldson.

For more information on the Alabama Bass Trail Tournament Series, click here.