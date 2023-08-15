An international environmental group discusses Alabama’s Gulf coast over a beer

Mobile Bay Green Drinks is a group that meets once a month to discuss environmental issues in the state. The local chapter is one of many that meet across the world. For Mobile Bay, these meetings are a great chance to have a drink with leaders of organizations such as The Alabama Coastal Foundation and state Commissioner, Chris Blankenship. Blankenship will be a speaker for this month’s meeting.

Blankenship has served as the commissioner for Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources since 2017. He has most notably been involved with recovery efforts for the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill back in 2010. He will be sharing updates regarding the restoration efforts for the oil spill as well as talking about environmental issues in Costal Alabama.

Executive Director of the ACF, Mark Berte is one of the leaders in attendance. He said that everyone is welcome to network and learn how to protect our environment.

“It's so important because Mobile Bay Green Drinks really draws not only on nonprofit organizations, but the private sector and public sector to get everybody to think about how can we help the environment. So it does not matter if you work for an environmental organization or not, you're definitely invited to participate in those gatherings, said Berte.”

Mobile Bay Green Drinks meets every third Wednesday of the month at Braided River Brewing. For more information, visit 08162023 Mobile Bay Green Drinks Flier.pdf - Google Drive.