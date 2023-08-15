The Birmingham Zoo plans to relocate unmarked graves for a new cougar exhibit

The Birmingham Zoo has submitted a request to relocate an estimated dozen graves to make way for a new cougar exhibit.

The zoo is waiting on a permit from the Alabama Historical Commission to begin the process. If approved, an archeologist from The University of Alabama will come to start the excavation.

These graves are a part of the Red Mountain Cemetery. Archives from the Birmingham Public Library show that this cemetery was started in 1888. The president and CEO of the Birmingham Zoo, Chis Pfefferkorn, said that the zoo will work to remain respectful of the deceased during this development.

“We will follow the AHC guidelines. As far as we understand it right now is that we will build pine boxes, and any remains or articles will be put into individual boxes from each of the grave by the archaeologist and their team. We will then reenter the remains as close as possible to where we found them,” Said Phefferkorn.

It is important to the city that the lives of the bodies who were laid to rest at the location will be honored. Phefferkorn said that the zoo will educate guest about the site’s history and the lives that were lived.

“We will conduct a ceremony and we will mark the graves. The zoo is going to go an additional step by providing historical information on graphics so our visitors know the story of these people as well as the cemetery,” Said Pfefferkorn.

Archaeologist believe that they may not find much remains due to the acidic soil in Alabama, said Pfefferkorn. He said that they do not expect to discover much.

“These people were not buried in a coffin or a box or anything like that. They were usually wrapped in cloth. We were told that the soil in Alabama at this site is pretty acidic, so it [bodies] tends to decompose quicker,” Pfefferkorn explained.

The zoo has received the funds needed for Cougar Crossings, the new exhibit that calls for the relocation of the graves. Cougar Crossings will be the home to a current resident of the zoo, Bob the bobcat. The zoo is also working to add new cats as well. Pfefferkorn said that this habitat is necessary to educate Alabamians about their native wild life.

“We know Cougar sightings are on the rise. So it's a great opportunity for us to not only showcase North America's largest cat, which is the cougar, but also help teach our guests how to coexist with the wildlife around them.”

As of now, there is no timeline for the project. The construction of the new exhibit is postponed by the approval to move the graves from the AHC. The zoo hopes to have the new exhibit by summer 2024.