News

A shooting outside a residence hall at Alabama A&M leaves 2 people injured

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 23, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT
A shooting outside a residence hall at an Alabama college campus that stemmed from a fight has left two people injured, police said. The incident occurred at Alabama A&M University, Huntsville Police Department spokesperson Sydney Martin wrote in an email. Investigators said the shooting was an isolated occurrence, Martin said.

Both people had minor injuries, police said. Police do not think anyone else was involved. "This was not an active shooter incident," Martin wrote in the emailed statement.

Martin said that investigators were obtaining arrest warrants on assault charges for both people involved. Both will be booked into the county jail when they are released from the hospital, Martin said.

The north Alabama campus was briefly placed on a lockdown, according to local news outlets. WAFF reported that students were sent an alert warning that there was a report of an armed person on campus and to go inside and lock their doors.

The university posted an announcement about a "developing public safety emergency near the Knight Center" residence hall and asked students to stay away from the area. The school later posted a notice that the situation was all clear.

Alabama A&M University is in north Alabama and has an enrollment of about 6,100 students.

News Alabama A&M UniversityAlabama crimeAlabama guns on campusshooting
