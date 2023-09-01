Annual Alabama festival offers family friendly fun for Labor Day weekend

The city of Arab is kicking off its annual SugarFest. This year’s SugarFest is on September 2nd at Arab City Park.

The free festival will include an arts and crafts show, food trucks, a 5K run and a fireworks show. The newest addition to the festival will be a carnival complete with games and rides.

Melissa Cook is on the board of directors and one of the founders of SugarFest. She said there’s a variety of crowed pleasers that are making a comeback at SugarFest.

“There's one returning fan favorite, which is the fried sushi. If you've never had fried sushi, it is totally unlike any sense you've ever had,” said Cook. “The fan favorite in the arts and crafts is the pottery because the gentleman sits there and makes it in front of you, so you can have something special made.”

The Arab Historical Village will also be available for SugarFest goers. The Village features historical buildings from the 1880s to 1940s. Buildings such as an old schoolhouse, a church and dentist office will be open for people to walk through and enjoy.

Another feature of the festival is the Kid’s Area. This includes a petting zoo, climbing wall, a splash pad and more.

The Grand Final Fireworks Show is at 8 p.m. It is the largest Labor Day fireworks show in North Alabama. Cook said she believes the show is the best part of SugarFest.

“My favorite part, hands down is the firework show. It is amazing … I just love watching it. That is my favorite part,” said Cook.

Arab’s SugarFest is an event for the whole family. Cook said that the festival is a great way for families to end the summer.

“They should attend because most of the time on a holiday weekend, families are looking for a way to spend some time together. And often school is just started and maybe they're looking for that last little getaway of the summer season before everything kind of transitions in the fall. This is a perfect way to do it,” said Cook.

For more information on the 2023 SugarFest and the festival schedule, click here.