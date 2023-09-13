Alabama library officials meet amid State questions over books on gender

The Executive Board of the Alabama Library Service meets today with State lawmakers and political leaders asking questions about books that reference gender. Governor Kay Ivey asked APLS Director Nancy Pack for answers before today’s meeting. Board member and Alabama GOP chair John Wahl intends to introduce a proposal to address statewide concern with he refers to as “sexually explicit” library books for minors.

"I believe it is critical that we address the concerns of parents across the State of Alabama and provide our local libraries with some guidance on what books may contain inappropriate content for children,” Wahl told 1819 News. “I am a strong advocate of the First Amendment and do not believe in banning books, but this is not a question about banning anything. The question here is should taxpayer funds be used to purchase books with explicit sexual content and other inappropriate material that are readily accessible to our children.”

Wahl’s action follows a political clash in Prattville over governance of its public library. The city council recently rejected a contract that would have given Prattville leaders more control over what books are available in the local library, and what age limits would apply to young visitors. Then, last Thursday, the Autauga-Prattville Library Board voted to impose rules requiring parents or guardians to accompany children sixteen and younger when minors visit the collection. Ironically, two conservative groups, “Clean Up Prattville” and “Clean Up Alabama,” expressed opposition to the parental requirement.

"The Autauga Prattville library board came up with a new policy, which is a current policy but with the age raised from 12 to 15," Clean Up Prattville said in a statement. "The policy now says that children 15 and under cannot be unattended in the library. They must remain with their parent or guardian at all times."

"Clean Up Alabama did NOT request or encourage this rule change NOR does it endorse it," the organization added. "We have asked and are asking for common sense policies that protect kids from exposure to all inappropriate materials."

John Wahl's motion would have the State Library Board develop a list of books that may contain sexual content in children’s library sections. The proposal would also create a framework where parents could suggest which titles they feel are inappropriate.

He continued, “We have rating systems for movies, television shows, and even video games which help protect our youth from unsuitable materials. Libraries should be a safe spot for children, and a place where parents do not have to worry about what they may be exposed to in the children's section. As a board member of the APLS, it’s important for me that we represent the values of the people of Alabama, and protect our children from sexually inappropriate content and woke policies. The people of Alabama have put their trust in our state government, and I hope that my fellow board members share my concerns. I strongly believe that we should let children be children again, and stop pushing a social agenda on them.”