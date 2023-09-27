Druid City Arts Festival applications open for artists and performers

A Tuscaloosa festival that attracts upwards of 10,000 people each year is looking for artists and performers.

The Druid City Arts Festival (DCAF) is an annual event in Tuscaloosa, showcasing the work of many local artists and musicians. It’s set for Friday, April 5, 2024, from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, April 6, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Government Plaza.

According to the Druid City Arts Festival website, the goal of the yearly event is to provide a quality arts and music festival, while also educating, engaging and inspiring both youth and adults about the arts and humanities within the Tuscaloosa community.

Nicole Moreno-Lacalle, Special Events Operations Manager for the City of Tuscaloosa, said the upcoming festival will feature many different attractions.

“This is the 15th annual Druid City Art Festival. It will feature artists from all over the Southeast. We have live music, an interactive KidZone and then food trucks and a beer garden.”

DCAF showcases work in a variety of areas, including contemporary art and sculpture, contemporary craft, traditional/heritage craft and folk/self-taught artists. Only original, handmade work may be displayed and sold at artist booths.

Moreno-Lacalle said applications for artists and performers close on January 10, and there are certain requirements.

“For the artist, just some photos of their art. As far as the live performers, a few videos showing their live performances,” she said. “There is no fee for the live performers to submit application. But for the artists, there's a $25 application to submit.”

This year is a special one for the festival, Moreno-Lacalle said.

“It just became kind of a staple event in the spring in Tuscaloosa. This will be the 15th year. So, we're really excited to hopefully have it bigger and better than ever,” she said. “I know last year, we had a lot of people who were first timers and people who have come back year after year. And they all gave such great positive feedback. So, we hope that some more new people will come and join us next year.”

Moreno-Lacalle said the main goal of the festival is connection.

“Our focus… is just to bring the community together to connect and engage with each other. And just kind of put on display all the different aspects that creates the community in Tuscaloosa and the art, the music and everything in between.”

For more information, visit druidcityartsfestival.com.