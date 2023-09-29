Digital Media Center
Crimson Tide heads to Mississippi State tomorrow

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 29, 2023 at 6:14 AM CDT
Alabama running back Jase McClellan (2) runs in for a touchdown against Mississippi during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. in the background are Mississippi defensive backs John Saunders Jr. (5) and Demarko Williams (14). (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/AP
/
FR171624 AP
Alabama running back Jase McClellan (2) runs in for a touchdown against Mississippi during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. in the background are Mississippi defensive backs John Saunders Jr. (5) and Demarko Williams (14). (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Number twelve ranked Alabama hopes to continue its domination of Mississippi State and improve to 2-0 in SEC play with a 16th consecutive series victory. MSU looks to halt a two-game slide and climb from last place in the West Division. The Tide are coming off a 24-10 victory over Mississippi while the Bulldogs look to rebound from a 37-30 loss at South Carolina. MSU quarterback Will Rogers threw for a career-high 487 yards against the Gamecocks but faces a 'Bama defense allowing 304 yards per game. MSU's defense seeks a rebound after allowing four TD drives of at least 75 yards last week.

The Crimson Tide can achieve a 2-0 start in Southeastern Conference play with a 16th consecutive series victory over the Bulldogs. MSU looks to halt a two-game slide and climb from last place in the West Division.

Alabama's offense and Mississippi State's defense both look to step up from inconsistency. The Crimson Tide rank last in SEC offense at nearly 364 yards per game, although quarterback Jalen Milroe completed 17 of 21 passes for 225 yards with a touchdown and interception in beating Mississippi 24-10 last week. The Bulldogs' defense currently are next to last (400.3 yards) in the SEC. MSU allowed South Carolina four touchdown drives of at least 75 yards, including marches of 98 and 99 yards respectively to open the game.

Alabama's offensive line is something to watch. For all the quarterback talk, the blockers must also improve. Alabama has allowed 16 sacks in four games and had some bad snaps, including one from the 1-yard line against Mississippi. The good news for the Tide is the team didn't give up one in the second half of that game. Left guard Tyler Booker was the SEC offensive lineman of the week.

Mississippi State receiver Tulu Griffin set a school single-game record with 256 yards, including a 65-yard TD, on 11 catches. He has scored rushing and receiving this season and enters with a TD in his past three contests along with ranking fifth in SEC receiving yards with 388.

