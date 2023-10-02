Digital Media Center
Alabamians face new food stamp requirements

Alabama Public Radio | By Jolencia Jones
Published October 2, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT
Pixabay

Food stamp recipients in Alabama have a new age range and work requirements to follow.

The new rules say “able-bodied” adults without dependents aged 18 to 52 must show they are working at least 80 hours a month or enrolled in a work training program 20 hours a week to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

These changes are due to the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 and the new rules went into effect October 1st. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities almost 13,000 Alabamians are at risk of losing benefits. Almost 750,000 are at risk nationally.

Brandon Hardin is the SNAP director of the Food Assistance Program with Alabama’s Department of Human Resources. He says there’s still an opportunity for individuals who don’t immediately meet the work requirements to receive benefits temporarily.

“For those who don't meet the work requirements, and they fall into the category that they're able-bodied adults, then those individuals will only be able to get three out of the next 36 months’ worth of benefits. So, their eligibility will no longer be there after three months, and they would have to regain that eligibility by getting that 80 hours averaged a month,” said Hardin.

Individuals who have aged out of foster care, are unable to work due to a physical or mental limitation, pregnant, homeless, a veteran, or have a dependent under the age of 18 can be exempt from the new requirements.

More than 770,000 individuals receive SNAP benefits in Alabama. Next year in October the age range of recipients will increase to 54. These requirements will continue until October of 2030.

 

Jolencia Jones
Jolencia Jones is a graduate assistant at Alabama Public Radio. She joined APR in 2022. She graduated from The University of Alabama with a bachelor's degree in public relations. Over the past year, Jolencia has written a range of stories covering events throughout the state. When she's not working at APR, she's writing for 1956 Magazine and The Crimson White.

