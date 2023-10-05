Huntsville reboots Citywide Boot Camp for second season

Huntsville is working to make fitness both accessible and fun. The city’s Parks and Recreation department is holding free workouts at different locations in the Rocket City from now through December.

Participants can enjoy exercising as well as games, activities and food trucks during the Citywide Boot Camp series. The next session is Saturday, October 7 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Big Spring Park East.

Dorianne Johnson is with Huntsville Community Services Recreation. She said this is the second season of the camp.

“Sometimes during the week, it is very difficult for parents, and especially when you have little kids, getting to places to work out,” Johnson explained. “So, we thought that it would be very important to start some type of fitness class that wasn’t as demanding but an actual fitness class where they can get out and be a part of connecting with community.”

To participate in Citywide Boot Camp, visit the Parks & Recreation tent at the event to sign in. Participants should be 13 years or older. Water and snacks will be provided.

2023 Citywide Boot Camp schedule:



Saturday, Oct. 7, 9-10 a.m., Big Spring Park East

Saturday, Nov. 4, 9-10 a.m., Butler Green Park

Saturday, Dec. 2, 9-10 a.m., Butler Green Park

For more information, follow Huntsville Parks & Recreation on Facebook and Instagram.