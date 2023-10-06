Auburn Public Library invites community to learn about language and identity

The Auburn Public Library is creating a space to get connected through the power of language. The library is hosting an event this weekend called “Exploring Our Linguistic Identities.” The event will be held on Saturday, October 7th from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Participants will be guided though new ways of understanding the scientific study and characteristics of language. They also have the opportunity to make connections through culture and with other attendees.

Auburn professor of German and Linguistics, Dr. Iulia Pittman, along with professor of ESOL Education, Dr. Jamie Harrison, will lead participants through a journey of discovering their linguistic identities and how to better understand others.

“People do have great interest, generally, about other languages and cultures, but often they don't know about each other. We see our work as creating a space for people to communicate with each other to connect with each other,” said Pittman.

Saturday’s event will include interactive activities such as discussions around the topics of language, culture and identity.

“Everybody's struggled with the question ‘Who am I?’ And growing up is something that people wrestle with [it], but it is more complicated when there are several languages at play. Through this event, we want to help people feel comfortable,” said Pittman.

The hosts of the event said learning about the different layers of language, culture and identity is important. Harrison said he believes identity can even look different for everyone, and it’s important to embrace it and your heritage.

“Identity is multifaceted. You can embrace it and be all of those things, all of the languages, [all of] your heritage. It’s just learning to embrace that and share it, said Harrison.

Auburn Public’s Library’s Exploring Our Linguistic is supported by the Alabama Humanities Alliance.

For more information and to register for the event, visit the Auburn Public Library’s website.