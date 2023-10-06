Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Gulf Coast launch youth mentorship campaign

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Gulf Coast has kicked off its “It Takes Little to Be Big” campaign. The mentorship program is tied to service areas in South Alabama to be inclusive of a larger network.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Gulf Coast

BBBSCGC said in a press release, “Only one in three kids in America are growing up without a positive adult mentor in their lives. The gap between mentorship and the youth is an issue that is an important piece.”

Aimee Risser is the CEO and president for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Gulf Coast. She said she finds the relationships between the children and mentors can change lives.

“It's exciting to be a part of and to witness that change in our levels,” she explained. “Whether it is at first too often, a little, who might not be so essentially confident, six months later is making eye contact, shaking your hand. That exudes confidence, and then that ripples into all aspects of their lives.”

Risser said that the mission of BBBS is to bring people together from different walks of life to share time and bring out the best in each other.

“It is the little things that we do: having lunch and talking about what's going on in her life and having the support and a listening ear,” she said.

A cornerstone of the “It Takes Little to Be Big” campaign is called “A Million Little Moments.” It’s a digital narrative that invites the community to share their pivotal moments regarding mentorships. The campaign uses hashtags #BeBig and #BiggerTogether for each story. Risser said these stories will serve as a tribute for the impact of mentoring.

“I do think that that is so appropriate for our Bigs and Little’s relationships, when I say: just show up, be dependable and share those little moments,” she said. “In that, our littles still feel supported, and they feel like they do have someone in their corner who is never going to let them down.”

Visit https://www.centralgulfbbbs.org/big-sister for more on becoming part of BBBS.