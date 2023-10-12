Auburn Public Library’s fall author series wraps up this weekend

Auburn children’s author, Emberly Zellars, will read her debut book, “My Friend Maddy,” at the last installment of the Auburn Public Library’s fall author series this weekend. The reading of the picture book is set for Saturday, October 14, during the Movers & Shakers story time event at the library.

The fall author series started in September and has served as an opportunity for local writers, such as Zellars, to promote their books. The series has allowed the authors to sell copies of their works and discuss their writings with potential readers.

Engagement and outreach librarian Cynthia Ledbetter said she hopes to expand the series beyond the fall and have it every month.

“We receive a lot of requests from independent authors, local authors. We want to be able to honor that and to give them the opportunity to come in and share their books and have an opportunity to sell them,” she explained.

Ledbetter said the start of the series on September 8 brought participants to the library.

“We were very pleased. It was a great turnout for that one, and we're hoping by having it more structured and regular that people will know about it,” said Ledbetter.

Other authors featured in the series included Allan and Dottie Gravely, who have written numerous Christian nonfiction titles. This includes “Shoe Leather Church: Boots on the Ground Faith.”

Mark and Laura Steltenpohl also made a stop at the library during the series for a lunch-and-learn to talk about Alabama’s geological history.