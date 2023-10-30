New exhibit honoring EO Wilson open now at GulfQuest

A new exhibit honoring the work of famous Alabama biologist EO Wilson is open now at GulfQuest Museum in Mobile.

EO Wilson was a scientist born in Birmingham, Alabama. He studied biology at the University of Alabama, where he earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree. He then went to Harvard, where he earned his Ph.D., and would later become a professor.

Wilson is best known for his study of fire ants and sociobiology. He is the author of several books, including “The Diversity of Life” and “On Human Nature,” which won him both of his two Pulitzer Prizes.

The exhibit in GulfQuest is a recreation of Wilson’s field lab, along with several of his personal items used throughout his work. It was shared with the museum by Wilson’s family, who reside in Mobile.

Kiara Brown, the public relations officer for GulfQuest, said the display was “one of the biggest surprises of the year,” for the museum. She said the exhibit is a unique among the museum’s other displays.

“When you walk inside this exhibit, it's a little different,” Brown said. “It's not just the normal photos on the wall or things like that. You actually get to go inside the field lab, and as you go inside the field lab, you can see his coat, and you can see some of the items he used for research. So is this a great experience.”

According to Brown, the exhibit is meant to honor the life of EO Wilson and connect visitors to his discoveries.

“It's almost like you're going inside of the mind of EO Wilson to see how he experimented, and just getting to see some of the replicas and even some of the real items that are connected to his life and his legacy,” Brown said.

The display is open to visitors now.

“This exhibit is currently on display here at GulfQuest,” Brown said. “Come down to 155 Southwater Street in Mobile, Alabama.”