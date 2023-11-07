UA’s VitAL program and the Alabama Department of Mental Health partner up for suicide prevention

The University of Alabama’s VitAL program and theAlabama Department of Mental Health (ADMH) have partnered in an effort in statewide suicide prevention.

VitAL and ADMH recently received a grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration enabling them to implement Project Zero Suicide in Alabama.

Organizers say Project Zero Suicide will employ an evidenced-based framework to implement a universal screening of suicide for adults in public healthcare settings across the state. The goals is to aid healthcare providers in early identification of suicide risk factors.

The primary focus of Project Zero Suicide will be on adults, with a particular focus on rural and underserved areas of the state. The project also looks to increase the education and training of professionals to better assess, engage and treat patients with identified suicide risk.

Shanna McIntosh, the director of VitAL, said that universally addressing suicide and suicide risk factors, as the project aims to, is a critical factor in lowering suicide rates from the healthcare perspective.

“We're planning to impact the lives of 75,000 Alabamians, and that's going to be across the five-year project period. Meaning 75,000 individuals who may not have received screening or education on suicide will have a meaningful encounter with a professional. This can look a lot of different ways,” McIntosh said. “But what we're hoping to be able to do, is to have individual having meaningful encounters with professionals around suicide.”

A study published in 2021 showed suicide remains the 12th leading cause of death in Alabama. That almost matches the rate of death resulting from homicides, according to McIntosh.

“Many factors can increase the risk of suicide or protect against it,” McIntosh said. “Suicide is connected to other forms of injury and violence. For example, people who have experienced violence, including child abuse or bullying, sexual violence, have a higher suicide risk. On the contrary,” McIntosh continued, “being connected to family and community support and having easy access to health care can decrease suicidal thoughts and behaviors. We also know that veterans are at a greater risk for suicide than non-veterans.”

There are typically signs loved ones can look out for with those experiencing thoughts surrounding suicide, McIntosh said.

“There are many warning signs and risk factors,” McIntosh said. “But some things to look for, would be maybe previous suicide attempts, currently talking about suicide or making plans, social isolation, withdrawing themselves from activities and events, alcohol or drug abuse, giving away their possessions especially those which they may have significant meaning, living with a mental health condition or experiencing acute emotional distress, recent attempts by friend or family member,” she continued, “depression, feeling hopeless, helpless, worthless, and then just in general, a strong wish [for suicide] or being preoccupied with [suicide].”

Most individuals experiencing suicidal thoughts communicate their intent at some point, McIntosh said, and there are ways to help.

“Letting them know that someone cares about them and that they aren't alone, being non-judgmental by trying not to criticize or blame them for whatever the current situation is. If there's some activity there, and there might be some action taking place, stay with them until they get help [by] making sure that they're in a safe place,” McIntosh said.

Help is available, and it could make all the difference, McIntosh said.

“Let them know that help is available and encourage them to seek the help they feel comfortable with maybe it's a doctor or a counselor or crisis center,” McIntosh said. “That's what's going to be really important is making sure that you're being willing to speak to them and have open good conversation about where it is and stay non-judgmental throughout the process.

For more information on Project Zero Suicide, click here.