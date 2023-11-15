Holiday season in Mobile to kick off with tree lighting ceremony

The city of Mobile is set to host its annual Lighting of the Tree event on Friday, November 17th from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. at Mardi Gras Park on 109 Government Street.

This free, family-friendly gathering will include a live DJ, performances from the MPRD Community Mass Choir, the Sugarplums, an appearance from Santa Clause and photo opportunities.

Jason Johnson is a city spokesperson for Mobile. He said the lighting event is the start of festive season for the Port City.

City of Mobile

“I really think the Lighting of the Tree has become the kick-off for holiday events in Mobile,” he said. “It’ll be the first of several different holiday-themed activities and events that our Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting. If you’re not ready for Christmas yet, you need to get started once the city does the tree lighting.”

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson will be the one to light up the city’s 40-foot-tall Christmas tree on Friday. Leading up to the lighting, there will be children’s holiday crafts, inflatables, face paintings, local vendors and more.

Johnson said the tree lighting ceremony and festivities at the event give way to a time to get together and get into the holiday spirit.

“One of the things that make it so fun is that the community is there together,” he said. “I think that no matter what your background is, the holidays are about being together. Whether that’s with friends, family or community. So, that aspect of it, I think, kind of sets the tone that the holidays are here. Let’s get happy. Let’s be merry.”

The line-up is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: MPRD Community Mass Choir

6:00 p.m.: Santa arrives

6:30 p.m.: Tree Lighting with Mayor Sandy Stimpson

7:00 p.m.: Performance by The Sugarplums

Johnson said there is something for everyone to enjoy, and participants don’t have to stay the entire night to have fun.

“I think it's something that people really enjoy. It's a really great come and go event,” he explained. “If you want to stay for the entire four hours and see every performance, you can. If you want to come just to see the tree light up and go home, you can do that. It's a real communal event that I think everyone looks forward to.”

More information about the 2023 Lighting of the Tree can be found through the official Facebook event.

Learn more about all of the holiday events the City of Mobile and MPRD will be hosting this year by clicking here.