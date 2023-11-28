What will be competing for the nation’s attention during GOP debate in Tuscaloosa?

The Washington Post and the news website Business Insider quoted ex-RNC Executive Director Scott Reed who said the Party made a mistake by scheduling its November Presidential Primary Debate on the same night as the Country Music Awards. A couple of things will be vying for the nation’s attention when the GOP Debate takes place in Tuscaloosa.

The Colorado Supreme Court will be hearing oral arguments in a lawsuit to keep Donald Trump off that State’s Presidential Ballot on the same day as Tuscaloosa’s GOP debate. Both sides are appealing the ruling of a Colorado judge that Trump engaged in insurrection, but the court also rejected the constitutional ballot challenge. The judge ruled it's unclear whether a Civil War-era Constitutional amendment applies to the presidency. The ruling rejected the attempt to bar the former president under a part of the Constitution's 14th Amendment that prohibits someone from holding office who had "engaged in insurrection or rebellion." Wallace's ruling was the third one this month against the 14th Amendment cases.

Eric Trump is expected to testify for the defense on December sixth while candidates for the GOP Presidential prepare to take the debate stage in Tuscaloosa. The son of Donald Trump will answer questions in the fraud trial that’s putting a spotlight on the real estate empire that vaulted Trump into public life and eventually politics. At the heart of the case are Trump’s 2014 to 2021 annual “statements of financial condition,” which were used to help secure loans and other deals.

The Republican National Committee is partnering with NewsNation, The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM and the Washington Free Beacon for the fourth debate, on December sixth in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Candidates must garner at least 6% in two approved national polls, or 6% in one poll from two separate early-voting states. Participants also need to amass at least 80,000 unique donors. The RNC has increased markers with each debate, an effort intended to winnow the once sprawling field.