Alabama wins chance for the national title

Alabama is going to the College Football playoffs. The Crimson Tide jumped from number eight in the rankings to the fourth slot in the upcoming semifinal games. Alabama will play number one ranked Michigan in the Rose Bowl for a chance at the title. The announcement of the final four playoff teams follows Alabama’s defeat of Georgia to win the Southeastern Conference Championship. Tide Head coach Nick Saban says today’s Crimson Tide isn’t the same team that lost to Texas early in the season.

“I think you our coaches did a fantastic job with these players. Fantastic job of helping guys develop and improve,” said Saban. “And I really appreciate our staff of people who contributed to the success of this team. It’s not about me.”

Florida State became the first unbeaten Power Five conference champion to be excluded from the four-team field in its 10-year history. The Seminoles lost star quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending injury two weeks ago. They continued to win with a backup and then a third-string quarterback, but the committee is instructed to judge the teams for what they are heading into the playoff. Alabama sealed the deal over the weekend by beating Georgia for the Southeastern Conference Championship. Tide Quarterback Jalen Milroe credits the coaches for making the team better…

“And to speak about our coaching staff, they push us every single day,” Milroe said. “And we set short term goals and long term goals before the season even started. And the biggest thing we had to do as players be coachable, be receptive to all coaching and just trying to find ways to improve and get 1% better each and every day.”

The Georgia Bulldogs will play Florida State, without either team having a chance to win the title. "When you talk about the four best teams, watch the game," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said prior to the announcement. "Go ask the NFL talent evaluators. Go ask NFL scouts. It's about the best teams."