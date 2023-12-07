Gulf Coast business gives back to Mobile community in partnership with 68 Ventures Bowl

A corporation along the Alabama Gulf Coast has been donating to local businesses in the area. 68 Ventures is a veteran-owned business headquartered in Daphne that serves as a parent company to several businesses along the Gulf Coast which focus on development, investment and construction.

The company is the title sponsor for the 68 Ventures Bowl, happening in Mobile on December 23 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The business said in a press release that it has been “continuing the title sponsor tradition of charitable giving to the local community.”

The donations were made possible through a partnership with the annual bowl game.

This has resulted in $40,000 being donated to three local veterans’ groups and one Baldwin County arts program. Each organization received a $10,000 donation from the company.

The 68 Ventures Bowl charitable giving donations were given to:

• Veterans Recovery Group

• USS ALABAMA Battleship Foundation

• Equine Veterans Group

• Eastern Shore Repertory Theatre (ESRT)

68 Ventures

68 Ventures said in a statement that the donations are a chance for the business to give back to the community to provide support and draw attention to deserving organizations providing important services.

Adam Campbell is the President of 68 Ventures and a veteran of the Marine Corps. He said the donation to Veterans Recovery Group was important to working to helping those who served. He and 68 Ventures Chairman and Founder Nathan Cox also have a personal connection to the organization.

“Nathan Cox being a veteran of the Marine Corps, I'm also a veteran of the Marine Corps. That's how Nathan and I got to know each other. So, we chose Veterans Recovery Group,” Campbell explained. “They're currently building a hospital in Mobile for veterans in need. What they're trying to do is build something for what is needed in that that area, which is veterans who sometimes are struggling with things like addiction,” he continued. “And that is a place for them to go and safely get treatment.”

Another recipient of the charitable giving was the Eastern Shore Repertory Theatre (ESRT). Cox has been a part of the organization for numerous years. He said he sees firsthand the impact this group has made in the community.

"I can't begin to describe the impact that ESRT has had on our family and this entire community,” said Cox in a press release. “Erin (Langley) and her amazing team continually blow my mind show after show, but the real significance of their passion is the people they shape our kids into. Every quality you'd hope to find in your child, they instill. I truly can't think of a more deserving arts program to support.”

The purpose of the donations was to continue the tradition of previous sponsors of the Mobile, Alabama Bowl game of giving to local organizations during bowl season. The game has been renamed as the 68 Ventures Bowl. Organizers say the event will showcase the city of Mobile, while advancing tourism and providing educational and athletic opportunities to the youth of the Port City.

This is the first year 68 Ventures is the title sponsor bowl game, but Campbell said there has been much excitement in undertaking the endeavor.

“We want to make sure that that bowl game is always something that should be celebrated, and we're going to support it,” he explained. “So, we're excited that. We've signed up for the next five years to be the title sponsor. With that, we're making donations like this. [It’s a] great opportunity for us to bring our team [and] the community to support the bowl game as well.”

The 25th annual 68 Ventures Bowl will be played on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at Hancock Whitney Stadium.