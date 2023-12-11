Alabamians warned of heating equipment dangers as temperatures drop

Temperatures are dropping in Alabama, and people are looking to stay warm. Safety experts are now warning that home fires involving heating equipment are most common during the cold weather months. More than 1,000 fires happen each year due to space heaters according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Susan McKelvey is the Communications Manager for the National Fire Protection Association. She said it’s important to keep things like furniture and drapery three feet away from space heaters.

“One third of fires [involve] heating equipment involve space heaters, but nine out of ten deaths, and four to five injuries in home fires are caused by using equipment,” McKelvey said. “So, you have to really use them very carefully. You want to make sure that you're keeping them well away from things that can burn.”

The “three feet from heat” rule applies to pets and children, too. The guideline helps keep everything and everybody at a safe distance to ensure nothing is burned.

Experts say it’s also important to always monitor heating equipment. Heating equipment left unattended can lead to fires. Never use an oven to heat a home. Always remember to turn a space heater off when leaving home and never use a space heater in a bedroom. As tempting as it is to let space heaters blow on your face, experts say it’s important to keep space heaters on the floor and not on top of anything.

McKelvey explained to use a space heater safely, there are a few key steps to follow.

“You want to make sure that you have a space heater that's in good working order, that there's a mark of the independent testing laboratory which shows that it's been tested to establish safety levels, and you want to read the manufacturer's instructions carefully to make sure you're using it as intended,” McKelvey said.

The electrical aspect is also important. Space heaters need to be directly attached to a wall outlet to avoid overloading a circuit. Manufacturers advise against plugging space heaters into anything that’s not a wall outlet such as surge protectors, extension cords, plug timers or GFCI outlets.

It’s also best to keep space heaters three feet from the wall to avoid overheating the wall. When it comes to cords it’s important to inspect them properly so they are in good working order with no cracks or exposed wiring.

National Fire Protection Association says it’s important to have heating equipment and chimneys inspected and cleaned every year by a qualified professional.

“I think it's really important for people to remember that simple steps to preventing fires can go such a long way,” McKelvey said. “So, just having an awareness of where potential risks exist, and then taking those basic measures to minimize the likelihood of fires happening to really ensure that everyone has a safe holiday season.”