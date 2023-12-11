Auburn Public Library December Events

The Snowflakes and Sweaters Winter Learning Challenge and Letters to Santa are just two events happening at the Auburn Public Library this month.

The Snowflakes and Sweaters Winter Learning Challenge is designed to encourage lifelong learning through reading regularly. The library does four learning challenges a year. This challenge began on December 1 and runs through January 31. Cynthia Ledbetter is the engagement and outreach librarian at the Auburn Public Library. She says that reading and learning can be fun, but it is also important, not just for kids but also for adults. Ledbetter says, “We just want to encourage everyone to read even adults because studies have shown that you know even into adulthood if you stop reading regularly, you can lose literacy skills and reading comprehension. So, we just want to encourage lifelong learning.” You can register via the Beanstack Tracker app. “You log all of your minutes read through the Beanstalk Tracker app,” she says. “Once you complete the challenge by reading or listening for at least 1000 minutes during the challenge, you earn a t-shirt or a hoodie while supplies last.” You can download the app to your phone or your tablet or you can visit the Beanstackwebsite.

The Letters to Santa event is Wednesday, December 13th. People will get the chance to write a letter to Santa Claus. Although it will be held in its youth room, it is meant for both young people and the young at heart. The event is free and open to the public and refreshments will be served. Cynthia Ledbetter is the engagement and outreach librarian at the Auburn Public Library. She says that everything will be provided: “We will provide all of the supplies, paper pens, markers, crowns, stickers, etc. for people to create and write their wish letter to Santa and then we'll have a little mailbox that they can put their letter in and we will make sure that it gets to Santa, and he will reply…” She also says the library will supply everything that is needed. The event will be held in the Youth Room of the Auburn Public

Library from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm on December 13th. Registration is not required.

