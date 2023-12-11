Huntsville holiday light contest aims to brighten spirits and homes in District 1

Northern Huntsville is invited to take part in a holiday light contest. The inaugural Deck the District event is strictly for District 1 residents in the Rocket City.

The friendly competition encourages participants to show off their holiday cheer with the classic Christmas colors, inflatables, yard displays, door décor and more. Those interested in participating must enter online with photos of their home display by Thursday, December 14.

Courtesy of Huntsville's District 1 Facebook

“One of the best parts of the holiday season is seeing how people decorate their homes,” said Council Member Devyn Keith, who is organizing the Deck the District contest, in a press release. “This is a fun way for people to show pride in their community while spreading a little cheer.”

Adam Smith is the senior communications specialist for the Rocket City. He said this contest includes prizes for first, second and third place entries, as well as bragging rights.

“This is an opportunity for people to show their community pride and decorate their homes to embody the holiday spirit,” he said. “They're encouraged to be creative and use their imaginations.”

Smith said the top three winners will be provided gift cards donated by the North Huntsville Business Association, among other prizes.

“We're definitely going to be looking for the most creative properties. People who think outside the box, people who really embrace the kind of the spirit of the event which is to be as festive as possible,” he explained. “So, definitely people who go above and beyond will be in consideration for a prize.”

Judging will take place December 15 through December 18. The top three winners will receive acknowledgement at the December 21 Huntsville City Council meeting.

More on the Deck the District contest can be found here.