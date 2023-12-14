Toys for Tots brings holiday cheer to Alabama children during December

Thousands of children across Alabama will soon unwrap holiday cheer. This comes as the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve program Toys for Tots gears up for its annual nationwide toy distribution drives, including here in the Yellowhammer State.

The mission of the non-profit is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year and supply those toys as gifts to children in local communities who need them.

Sergeant Timothy McCollum is the coordinator for the Toys for Tots branch in Huntsville. He said 2022 was a record-breaking year for donations, and the hope is for a similar showing for 2023.

“Last year, we had, we distributed a little over 39,000 toys. Then after our distribution ended, we actually had around 6,000 donated to us. We helped out over 1,700 kids,” he explained. “This year, we're on track to help around 1,500 to 1,700. We've had a little over 1,300 kids registered.”

Toys for Tots was founded by the Marines in 1948. Since then, the non-profit has helped spread holiday cheer to families who cannot afford to buy gifts. Sergeant McCollum said local and national giving has made a positive impact on communities, and not just in Alabama.

“2022 was a record-breaking year,” he explained. “We had 24.4 million toys, books and games distributed to 9.9 million children nationwide. We had the help of over 50,000 volunteers last year, and that’s nationwide,” McCollum continued. “We’re hoping this year that we can still continue to help as many kids as we can.”

While gift giving is the main focus of Toys for Tots during December, McCollum said the non-profit has more offerings to assist the community and families in need.

“We have a literacy month where we provide books to different schools and organizations,” he explained. “If there's any tragedies that happen… [volunteers] will go there and then provide toys to those children [who] lost everything.”

Toys are not currently being accepted as the 2023 campaign ends, but those interested in helping can still make a monetary donation. Details can be found here. Sergeant McCollum said those monetary funds go directly to local campaigns to purchase toys.

The next Toys for Tots campaign will start on October 1, 2024. Contact huntsville.al@toysfortots.org for any questions or volunteer opportunities.