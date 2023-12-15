Digital Media Center
Coca-Cola recalls Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta Orange soda cans in Alabama

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published December 15, 2023 at 3:08 AM CST
Pixabay

Coca-Cola is recalling 2,000 cases of Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta Orange soda cans in three Southern states, including Alabama.

A reportfrom the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the recall is because the drinks may contain "foreign material." However, the FDA has not specified what the foreign materials may have been.

The FDA filing shows the recall started November 6 and was made by United Packers, based in Mobile.

The recall consists of 12-packs of 12-ounce cans of Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta Orange distributed in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida.

According to the FDA, the recall includes:

  • Diet Coke 12-packs marked with lot numbers JAN2924MBD3 and UPC 49000028911 and have a best-by date of Jan. 29, 2024. 
  • Fanta Orange 12-packs with lot numbers UL2924MBD3 and UPC 49000030730. 
  • Sprite 12-packs with lot numbers JUL2924MBD3 and UPC 49000028928. 

Recalled Fanta and Sprite both have a best-by date of July 29, 2024.
NBC News reported none of the affected sodas remain on the market.

More information is posted here on the FDA's website.

Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Morning Edition host and a reporter at Alabama Public Radio.
