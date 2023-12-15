Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Prestigious UA award given to supply chain researcher

Alabama Public Radio | By Joe Moody
Published December 15, 2023 at 2:42 AM CST
Jonathan M. Norris

The Blackmon Moody Outstanding Professor Award is one of the most prestigious awards given by the University of Alabama. According to UA’s website, the award “recognizes singular, exceptional, or timely work in the form of: research, product, program, or published material.” This year, the award was given to Dr. Burcu Keskin. She is a professor of operations management at the Culverhouse College of Business. She specializes in supply chain networks and the disruption of illicit supply chains such as the wildlife trade and human trafficking.

Through her research, she has assisted law enforcement to disrupt or eliminate the effectiveness of human trafficking networks. Dr. Keskin explained the support she received from local authorities in starting her research. “It was in my back of my mind eating me away like what can I do, what can I do…,” she said. “I went to the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force Chief at the time. I'm like, what can I do? Tell me some of your problems, maybe we can find a solution together. He actually talked to me like for a couple of hours.”

Dr. Keskin mentioned the work of her, and her colleagues, often involves collecting about 100,000 daily online posts to review for possible human trafficking violations. Dr. Keskin says, “Because there is a hundred thousand of them, it is not necessarily possible for law enforcement to look at each one of them and say, yes, this is real, no, this looks like a scam. One of our biggest contributions to them is actually collecting all that data…try to separate scams…”

The annual award is one of the most prestigious awards given at the Capstone. More on the award can be found here.
Tags
News human traffickingWest Alabama Human Trafficking Task ForceCulverhouse College of Business
Joe Moody
Joe Moody is a senior news producer and host for Alabama Public Radio. Before joining the news team, he taught academic writing for several years nationally and internationally. Joe has a Master of Arts in foreign language education as well as a Master of Library and Information Studies. When he is not playing his tenor banjo, he enjoys collecting and listening to jazz records from the 1950s and 60s.
See stories by Joe Moody
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate