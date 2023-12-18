Christmas tree warnings issued to Alabamians on how to keep safe this holiday season

Holiday decorations are going up, and that’s prompting annual warnings on Christmas tree safety. Data from the National Fire Protection Association shows holidays tree fires caused $12 million in property damage between 2016 and 2020.

Other highlights from the 2022 NFPA report show:



U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated average of 160 home structure fires per year that began with the ignition of Christmas trees in 2016-2020. These fires caused an annual average of 2 civilian deaths and 11 civilian injuries.

Home fires in which Christmas trees were first ignited have followed a distinct downward trend over the past 20 years, ranging from a high of 280 fires in 2007 to a low of 130 fires in both 2016 and 2017, with 180 fires in 2020.

As expected, Christmas tree fires primarily occur in December (41% of total) or January (33%).

The NFPA offers the following tips and resources that will help residents stay safe during the winter holiday season.

Experts say picking the right tree is important. According to the NFPA, it’s best to choose a tree with fresh, green needles that don’t fall off whenever it is touched. Another tip is to always make sure the tree isn’t blocking any exits, such as doors and windows in case of an emergency.

The NFPA says, when placing a live or artificial tree in a home, it’s important to implement the “three feet from heat” rule. This recommendation ensures the tree isn’t too close to anything that might catch a flame. Trees are large combustible items that can catch fire easily near open flame. This means it’s vital to keep the tree away from flammable things such as fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents, or lights.

More than one in every five Christmas tree fires is caused by a heat source being placed too close to the tree, and almost one third of Christmas tree fires are caused by electrical problems, according to the NFPA.

Susan McKelvey is the Communications Manager for the association. She said it’s important to remember to water fresh Christmas trees daily.

“We've done studies with other organizations like the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which show the difference between how quickly a Christmas tree will go up in flames between one that's well hydrated and one that’s dried out. And one that's dried out can go up in flames in seconds. So, keeping it hydrated is incredibly important.” McKelvey said.

There are dos and don’ts regarding Christmas lights on trees. McKelvey said it’s best to replace any broken or missing lights since this can increase fire risk.

“When you're using electrical equipment on your tree, you want to make sure that the equipment lights are in good condition,” she explained. “[That] there aren't any cracked or frayed wires. If you see a light bulb that's out, make sure to replace it. If you replace it and they're still not working, then that's a sign that the lights aren't functioning properly anymore, and it's best to replace them with new lights,” McKelvey continued.

The NFPA also said important to use lights for their intended use. Reading the manufacturer’s instructions is essential for indoor and outdoor decorations.

“Some lights are specific for outdoor use. Some are for indoor use. Some are for both,” McKelvey said. “So, you want to make sure that you're purchasing lights and using lights according to the manufacturer's instructions. You also want to make sure that you're purchasing lights, [with] the mark of the independent testing laboratory, which ensures that the lights have been tested to meet required safety provisions.”

NFPA explains leaving Christmas lights on at night isn’t dangerous if done properly in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions. So, read the instructions carefully.

Once the holiday season is over, it’s best to dispose of trees instead of holding onto them. Thirty percent of Christmas tree fires happen due to a dehydrated tree, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

The NFPA says to keep in mind that only real Christmas trees can be recycled, since they are biodegradable. Artificial Christmas trees can be reused.