Live Christmas tree costs in Alabama not much altered by inflation

Alabama Public Radio | By Jolencia Jones
Published December 19, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Pixabay

Tree farms in Alabama and across the country seem to be keeping steady, even with inflation. The National Christmas Tree Association says most businesses aren’t increasing their prices for live trees this year. That’s even with inflation going up three percent since last year.

Shoppers seem to still be wanting the holiday staple despite the cost-of-living increase. A survey by NCTA shows more than 22 million live Christmas trees were sold last year with a median price of $80.

Jill Sidebottom is the seasonal spokesperson for the association. She said tree prices should average about same amount as last year, but people are still expected to buy at the stores with higher prices.

“It's always been said that Christmas trees are kind of inflation-proof,” she explained. “Because if you have little kids in your household, you're gonna want to put up a Christmas tree. Of course, if price is an issue, a person can always buy a smaller tree, which would cost less. Inflation really hasn't hurt our growers as much this year as it did last year,” Sidebottom continued.

The National Christmas Tree Association and the National Association of Christmas Tree Growers advises consumers to follow these recommendations:

  • Shop early to have the best choice: Due to their popularity, in some parts of the US choose- and-cut Christmas tree farms sell their available trees If you plan to shop at a tree farm shop early in the season after Thanksgiving. Shopping early in the season is a good idea wherever you plan to shop to have the most options to choose among.
  • You will be able to purchase a tree: Supplies are tight and some locations will sell out early, but there are enough real farm-grown Christmas trees for everyone who wants one to get one. Supplies of real farm-grown trees have been tight since 2016, but each year shoppers have been able to find a tree.
  • Be flexible: Because supplies are tight you may need to look in different places to find a real tree. You should also be open to trying different types of trees. There are many beautiful varieties of Christmas trees, there will be one that is just right for you and your family.

More than 21 million real trees and almost 13 million artificial trees will be purchased by U.S. households this Christmas season, according to Nielsen Research. The outlet said it is also estimated that households will spend over $980 million purchasing real Christmas trees, and over $1 billion purchasing artificial Christmas trees.
 
Jolencia Jones
Jolencia Jones is a graduate assistant at Alabama Public Radio. She joined APR in 2022. She graduated from The University of Alabama with a bachelor's degree in public relations. Over the past year, Jolencia has written a range of stories covering events throughout the state. When she's not working at APR, she's writing for 1956 Magazine and The Crimson White.

