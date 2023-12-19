Suspected email bomb threat hoax against Alabama Synagogues under investigation

Local and federal law enforcement continues investigating an apparent bomb threat hoax involving Jewish Synagogues across Alabama. Police and the FBI responded to attacks including Mobile, Daphne, Selma, Montgomery, and Auburn. The threats reportedly came in the form of emails that were aimed at Synagogues nationwide.

CNN quoted the international Jewish non-profit organization Anti-Defamation League, who reported that more than four hundred Jewish facilities across the US received fqlse bomb threats by email since Saturday. Group leaders told CNN they believe one person or a small number of individuals were behind the series of threats.

The email messages contained several similarities told the network about the nature of the alleged threats, and variations in the name of a group claiming to be responsible for them. The Secure Community Network, a non-profit tracking threats against Jewish communities, earlier reported to CNN more than 200 bomb threats and “swatting calls” were made against Jewish institutions. Prank calls allegedly were made to authorities under the false pretense a crime has been committed or is in progress at Jewish facilities in California, Arizona, Connecticut, Colorado, Washington, and other states. The FBI is aware of the hoaxes and is assisting local law enforcement in the investigations, the agency said in a statement to CNN, noting there is no information to suggest a current, credible threat.

Here in Alabama, one Gulf coast church offered to take in the congregation of a Synagogue that was under attack.