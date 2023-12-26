Alabama marching band to march in the Rose Parade

The University of Alabama’s “Million Dollar Band” will take part in the annual Rose Parade ahead of the Rose Bowl game between the Crimson Tide and Michigan.

Student musicians from the University of Alabama will march five and a half miles on New Year’s Day. The “Million Dollar Band” will take part in the Rose Parade, which precedes this year’s Rose Bowl game between the Crimson Tide and the Michigan Wolverines.

“Founded in 1912, the Million Dollar Band is the largest student organization and is the official band for The University of Alabama. All roads have led the Million Dollar Band to this moment,” said the Rose Parade website.

One question that apparently hasn’t been resolved is whether this is the first appearance by Alabama’s marching band in the Rose Parade. Band director, Ken Ozello, told the Tuscaloosa News that this may be the first time that The University of Alabama’s band has marched in the event. The University of Alabama’s band has reportedly performed at Rose Bowl games since 1926.

The 2024 Rose Parade is just the latest high profile performance by the Million Dollar Band. The group made its inaugural appearance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in 2021. The band marched down the streets of New York City, and on national television, after deferring their appearance by a year. The students were originally invited to perform in 2020, but the COVID pandemic forced a postponement. The four hundred member band played the holiday classic “Santa Claus is coming to town.”

The Rose Parade occurs just before the 2024 Rose Bowl game where the Crimson Tide will face Michigan. The Crimson Tide, the Wolverines, Washington, Texas will play for a chance at the College Football Playoff national title. Florida State was excluded and was the first unbeaten Power Five conference champion to be excluded from the four-team field in its 10-year history. The Seminoles lost star quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending injury. They continued to win but the committee passed them over.