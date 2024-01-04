One more Crimson Tide player to enter the NFL Draft, another to leave through the transfer portal

Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham plans to enter the NFL draft. Latham, a two-year starter at right tackle, announced his decision in a post on Instagram. Alabama center Seth McLaughlin, who struggled with errant snaps against Michigan in the College Football Playoffs, has entered the transfer portal.

Latham was a first-team All-Southeastern Conference pick this season as a junior and earned second-team Associated Press All-America honors. Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner had already told reporters after Monday night's Rose Bowl loss to Michigan that he is heading to the NFL. Both are projected as potential first-round picks.

McLaughlin started all 14 games in his fourth season with the Crimson Tide, who lost to the Wolverines 27-20 in the Rose Bowl. But his snap was low on the final fourth-down play, when quarterback Jalen Milroe was stopped trying to run up the middle.

McLaughlin also had two poor snaps on a drive early in the second half, a problem that had crept up multiple times during the season. He didn't speak to reporters after the Rose Bowl, but Milroe was asked why the snaps were still an issue.

"With anything it takes preparation, whether it's pass protection, whether it's the running game, the passing game," Milroe said. "The quarterback and the center have to have a great relationship and that's something that we tried to build throughout the whole season.

"There's a multitude of things that me and Seth talk about in that regard. That's something that we do talk about."

McLaughlin started 25 games over the past three seasons and got into two games in 2020.

Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner had already told reporters after Monday night's Rose Bowl loss to Michigan that he is heading to the NFL. Both he and Latham are projected as potential first-round picks.