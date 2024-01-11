Hangout Fest 2024 Lineup: Zach Bryan, Lana Del Rey, ODESZA and more

Hangout Music Festival has revealed its 2024 lineup, featuring an eclectic group of artists set to perform on the white sand beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama this May 17-19.

Headed into its thirteenth edition, Hangout has become a state of mind where life is a party, a happy place with good vibes only, and a beachside daydream where sun-drenched lifelong memories are made. This year’s lineup will showcase a slew of leading names in varying genres from pop and country, to electronic music, rock, alternative, rap, and beyond.

Hangout Music Festival

Hangout’s 2024 headliners demonstrate the festival’s multi-genre ethos, showcasing three of the most in-demand acts of the moment on the beaches of Gulf Shores. Alt-country superstar Zach Bryan is set to perform his stadium-filling anthems, fresh off of his chart-topping fourth studio album. Joining him for a rare U.S. festival performance will be influential songstress Lana Del Rey and her extensive catalog of dreamy hits. One of electronic music’s most captivating production duos, ODESZA, will also bring their acclaimed live show to Hangout main stage as one of their final shows of their “The Last Goodbye” era.

Hangout Music Festival

The lineup’s depth continues with no shortage of star power, from GRAMMY-award winning DJ and production duo The Chainsmokers, to longtime fixtures of alternative rock Cage The Elephant, and multi-hyphenate actor/singer-songwriter sensations Dominic Fike and Renée Rapp.

When it comes to a blending of pop stylings, find one of the genre’s breakout favorites Chappell Roan and homegrown talent Jessie Murph, who returns to Gulf Shores after a triumphant Hangout 2023 appearance. Flavors of country will be represented by the likes of emerging star Megan Moroney and Texas powerhouse Koe Wetzel. Nostalgic alternative music takes center stage as well with Florida rock band A Day To Remember and Baltimore pop-punk band All Time Low.

The top tier of electronic music talent is consistently present at Hangout, where this year’s highlights include the head-splitting sounds of Subtronics and bass-heavy fan favorite Alison Wonderland, alongside fellow Aussie four-to-the-floor house hitter Dom Dolla. Hip-Hop acts of varying generations will also be on display, where fans can sing every word to hit after hit from the iconic Nelly or get rowdy to the energetic performances of Doechii, Sexyy Red, and NLE Choppa.

As part of Hangout’s efforts to support the local community, the festival launched its Earn-A-Ticket Program (in partnership with Propeller) last year, encouraging interested festival-goers in the Gulf Shores area to take action online and volunteer their time in exchange for festival tickets and additional prizes. Over 75 volunteers attended Hangout’s Beach Cleanup with the Alabama Coastal Foundation and Fort Morgan Civic Association, collecting a total of 3,860 pounds of trash along four beach locations in the Fort Morgan area. Details for Hangout’s 2024 Earn-A-Ticket Program will be announced soon.

Local residents will be given the opportunity to purchase full price tickets to Hangout Fest 2024 before they go on sale. The Resident Presale will begin on Thursday, January 11 at 11 a.m. CT and ends on Friday, January 12 at 10:59 a.m. CT. Ticket purchasers’ billing zip code must match one of the eligible zip codes for your order to be processed. For full details, visit: www.hangoutmusicfest.com/residents.

Those who missed out on the Advance Sale in December are invited to register for access to tickets now, on sale beginning Friday, January 12 at 11 a.m. CT. More details can be found here: https://www.hangoutmusicfest.com.