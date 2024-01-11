Mobile nonprofit awards almost $3K to Alabama fifth grade teachers during recent school year

The Mobile-based nonprofit Alabama Coastal Foundation has awarded almost $3,000 to fifth grade teachers across the state for the 2023-2024 school year through its Alabama Coastal Kids Quiz program.

The program is an online quiz meant to encourage fifth graders across the state to learn about the natural coastal resources in Alabama and have fun while doing it. Five rounds are hosted each school year.

Fifth grade teachers in both private and public schools can register anytime during the school year to take part. Those who meet the 80% participation minimum for the quizzes will be entered to win $100 for their classrooms.

The two rounds for the fall semester centered on oysters and weather. The next round of the Alabama Coastal Kids Quiz centers around the state’s watersheds. It begins on January 17, and registration is currently open.

Through the rounds hosted in the 2023-2024 school year so far, the Alabama Coastal Foundation was able to award fifth grade teachers across the state money for their classrooms, totaling almost $3,000.

Mark Berte, the executive director for the ACF, said the program is impactful for everyone involved.

“Teachers do a great job of putting it back into their classrooms. So, it's a win-win situation,” he explained. “Even though it's free for teachers to participate and to register, they have an opportunity to get funds to help support their education in their classrooms.”

Berte said the foundation is proud of the way the program has grown.

“We had a 137% increase over the last year in terms of round two,” he explained. “Our number of sponsors have increased as well, because they can see that this is a positive, impactful education program that helps to reinforce what the teachers are already teaching and required to teach in the state.”

The Alabama Coastal Kids Quiz isn’t just beneficial for the environment, according to Berte. He said the community also reaps the benefits from the program.

“Our community response has been really great,” Berte said. “[This is] our 23rd year of operating this program. Each year we get new sponsors, as well as new teachers, to sign up for our Coastal Kids Quiz program. So, we know that it's helpful and impactful, and we hope to see those numbers continue to grow.”

Registration details on the Alabama Coastal Kids Quiz program can be found here.