Deadline approaching for Alabama hunters to participate in Big Buck Photo Challenge

Time is running out to participate in the Big Buck Photo Challenge. The contest is put on by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Entries are currently being accepted. The photo contest runs until January 16 at noon. To enter the contest, upload a photo of yourself alongside your buck harvest from this season or seasons past at OutdoorAlabama.com/BigBuckChallenge.

Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, said in a press release that this challenge is an opportunity to showcase the importance of conservation efforts.

“At one point, white-tailed deer were a rare sight in Alabama,” said Blankenship. “That’s a very different story today thanks to an extensive restocking program spearheaded by the Conservation Department in the mid-20th Century and successful management through the decades since. This challenge is an opportunity to showcase how important conservation efforts have been in ensuring access to this natural resource for future generations of hunters and those who simply enjoy seeing deer on Alabama’s landscape.”

The first round of prizes was awarded in mid-November 2023 when photos from one Alabama fan and one Auburn fan will be randomly selected to each receive a pair of Iron Bowl tickets and a $250 gift card.

The second round of prizes will be awarded in mid-January 2024 when photos from one Alabama fan and one Auburn fan will be randomly selected to each receive a pair of tickets to the Alabama vs. Auburn men’s basketball game scheduled for February 2024 and a $250 gift card. The entrant of the randomly selected photos will be notified by email.

The Outdoor Alabama Big Buck Challenge is sponsored by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Auburn University Athletics and the University of Alabama through its athletics multimedia rights holder Crimson Tide Sports Marketing.

To learn more about the Outdoor Alabama Big Buck Challenge or to enter, visit OutdoorAlabama.com/BigBuckChallenge.