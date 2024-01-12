Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing technical difficulties impacting broadcasts, streams, and apps. Engineers are working on the issue.

Deadline approaching for Alabama hunters to participate in Big Buck Photo Challenge

Alabama Public Radio | By Hannah Holcombe
Published January 12, 2024 at 5:45 AM CST
Pixabay

Time is running out to participate in the Big Buck Photo Challenge. The contest is put on by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Entries are currently being accepted. The photo contest runs until January 16 at noon. To enter the contest, upload a photo of yourself alongside your buck harvest from this season or seasons past at OutdoorAlabama.com/BigBuckChallenge.

Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, said in a press release that this challenge is an opportunity to showcase the importance of conservation efforts.

“At one point, white-tailed deer were a rare sight in Alabama,” said Blankenship. “That’s a very different story today thanks to an extensive restocking program spearheaded by the Conservation Department in the mid-20th Century and successful management through the decades since. This challenge is an opportunity to showcase how important conservation efforts have been in ensuring access to this natural resource for future generations of hunters and those who simply enjoy seeing deer on Alabama’s landscape.”

The first round of prizes was awarded in mid-November 2023 when photos from one Alabama fan and one Auburn fan will be randomly selected to each receive a pair of Iron Bowl tickets and a $250 gift card.

The second round of prizes will be awarded in mid-January 2024 when photos from one Alabama fan and one Auburn fan will be randomly selected to each receive a pair of tickets to the Alabama vs. Auburn men’s basketball game scheduled for February 2024 and a $250 gift card. The entrant of the randomly selected photos will be notified by email.

The Outdoor Alabama Big Buck Challenge is sponsored by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Auburn University Athletics and the University of Alabama through its athletics multimedia rights holder Crimson Tide Sports Marketing.

To learn more about the Outdoor Alabama Big Buck Challenge or to enter, visit OutdoorAlabama.com/BigBuckChallenge.
Tags
News Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural ResourcesAlabama natureNature Conservancyphotography
Hannah Holcombe
Hannah Holcombe is a student intern at the Alabama Public Radio newsroom. She is a Sophomore at the University of Alabama and is studying news media. She has a love for plants, dogs and writing. She hopes to pursue a career as a reporter.
See stories by Hannah Holcombe
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate