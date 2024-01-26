Deadline approaching for Alabama college students to apply for ocean exploration internships

Internship opportunity deadlines for Alabama college students interested in ocean exploration through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are fast approaching. NOAA Ocean Exploration, a federal program dedicated to exploring the deep ocean, is offering paid internship opportunities this summer for current college students and recent graduates through its Explorer-in-Training Program.

The curriculum is billed to equip the next generation of ocean explorers with an understanding of the marine environment and the necessary skills to meet demands of the ocean exploration workforce.

“The NOAA is very important… They're watching the weather and satellite observations,” said Mark Berte, the executive director of the Alabama Coastal Foundation. “They also oversee our fisheries. So, it’s a very important part of our federal government.”

The Explorer-in-Training program offers multiple internships themes for interns to take part in reflecting NOAA’s expertise, work products and services. According to the organization’s website, these themes are designed to be interdisciplinary and reflect the office’s main focus areas while providing training in critical ocean exploration mission fields. Available 2024 themes include:

Ocean Mapping (offshore, expedition-based, 2 to 4-week internship):

· With less than 25% of the world ocean’s seafloor mapped to modern standards, seafloor mapping is a national and international priority. Contributing to seafloor mapping efforts on NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer is an integral part of NOAA Ocean Exploration’s mission, providing critical bathymetric data needed to achieve a baseline understanding of previously unexplored areas.

· As part of the team conducting mapping operations, Explorers-in-Training will be directly responsible for making sure that incoming data accurately represents the true seafloor. This includes monitoring data acquisition, defining instrument and sound speed processing settings, and cleaning raw data with support from experienced ocean mappers.

· Beyond seafloor mapping, Explorers-in-Training will also gain tangible skills in the use of geographic information system (GIS) software and data management, as well as learning what it’s like to live aboard a research vessel for multiple weeks out at sea and work with a team of colleagues from all different backgrounds.

NOAA advises that applicants for this opportunity should have a strong interest in oceanography, GIS, and/or ocean mapping. The 2024 field season will take place in the central Pacific Ocean and will require travel to Hawaii. The offered stipend is $208 per day plus travel reimbursement.

Ocean Exploration Science & Technology (shore-based, 10-week internships):

· Exploration often leads to discoveries that highlight areas, features, resources, and/or processes that are new to ocean science and need further study.

· To accomplish these discoveries, NOAA Ocean Exploration promotes the innovative use of existing technologies while investing in new technologies that will help to better understand deepwater areas and more effectively target future research efforts.

· Explorers-in-Training will gain understanding of ocean exploration technologies and tangible skills in the application of these technologies to the office’s scientific priorities.

There are three projects available for Summer 2024 in this internship theme. They include underwater cultural heritage and maritime archaeology, photogrammetry data processing and historic preservation and lastly, emerging technologies in the deep ocean. More details can be found here. The offered stiped for each project is a $6,000 honorarium.

There are four requirements that applicants must meet to be eligible for the 2024 Explorer-in-Training application:

· U.S. citizenship

· Currently enrolled students (undergraduate or graduate) or recent graduates who completed their degree programs the previous year; must be enrolled in or have received a degree from an accredited academic institution.

· Degree, major, or intent to major in a field relevant to NOAA Ocean Exploration’s mission; these can include, but are not limited to: science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields, social sciences, communications, education, and/or ocean policy/management

· Willingness to learn and follow NOAA Ocean Exploration’s office and shipboard standard operating procedures.

This year, the Explorer-in-Training Program will feature two internship options: (a) 2 to 4-week expedition-based opportunities and (b) 10-week opportunities.

Applicants only apply to one internship program (i.e., any one of the 10-week internships or the 2 to 4-week ocean mapping internship). The application requirements are as follows:

· Submission of online application form

· Required short answer responses to each of the following prompts:

1. What attracts you to ocean exploration? (maximum 250 words)

2. What are your expectations for an Explorer-in-Training internship? What skills and/or experience are you hoping to gain to advance your future career goals? (maximum 500 words)

3. NOAA Ocean Exploration is committed to advancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility. Tell us about your journey and how you would like to contribute to NOAA Ocean Exploration's goal of creating a more diverse global pool of talent engaged in deep ocean exploration. (maximum 500 words)

· Current resume or curriculum vitae (Note: if you have never created a CV before, here is some guidance from the Purdue Online Writing Lab )

· Contact information for at least one academic (professor, advisor, teacher, etc.) and one character reference (community member, work supervisor, mentor, etc.). These references should be able to speak to your character and your professional and/or academic background.

Applications for the 2 to 4-week expedition-based opportunities will be accepted on a rolling basis, with a priority deadline of January 31. After this priority deadline, applications will still be accepted until all slots are filled for the 2024 field season. Applications for the 10-week shore-based opportunities will be accepted until January 31.

Applicants who have any questions, need guidance, or experience technical difficulties can contact NOAA Ocean Exploration’s Internship Program Coordinator at oer.internships@noaa.gov.