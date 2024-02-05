Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alabama researchers explore lives of enslaved individuals on campus before Civil War

Alabama Public Radio | By Hannah Holcombe
Published February 5, 2024 at 4:05 AM CST
The University of Alabama

A research group from The University of Alabama has published a website about the role of slavery on the campus before the Civil War.

The website, “The History of Enslaved People at UA,” is the first time the names of the enslaved men and women who built UA are listed all in one place. Information gathered from various sources were collected and organized in a database that is the groundwork for the website.

“We needed a way to put everything together and to make sure that all of the materials that we collected were connected to each of the enslaved people we were identifying,” said Jenny Shaw, associate professor of history and leader of the research group. ”We chose a platform that allowed us to do that, and then we were able to turn all of that information into a public facing website.”

The website features a timeline that highlights the key moments in history regarding slavery, a database of names of the enslaved people on campus that have been identified, transcriptions of sources and links to the original documents and narrative biographies of some of the identified individuals.

Some of the sources that the research team used to compile the data were taken from early UA administration records, but additional details regarding the lives of the enslaved individuals on campus were recorded in diary entries and letter books from the late UA presidents Basil Manly and Landon Garland. Although these sources provide additional context about slavery on campus, Shaw said it is important to take into account that these entries were written though the perspective of white male Southerners.

“That means that nearly all the information in them is framed through their eyes. So, you've got to read those sources really carefully to try and center the experiences of enslaved people who are mentioned in those records but are not giving voice to their experiences themselves,” said Shaw.

Shaw said she hopes future generation of UA students and faculty can further this research and contribute new findings to the understanding about slavery on college campuses.

“I really think we're all hoping that students, undergraduates, graduate students, other faculty, other interested parties, people in the Tuscaloosa area at the West Alabama area, in the state of Alabama and beyond, will be able to use this information and be able to build their own sort of engagement and understandings,” she said. “And there will be new research that will come out of the research that's already been done.”

The research group and website stemmed from a request to establish a task force to investigate the history of race, slavery and civil rights at UA. Shaw said she and her team decided to take their research a step farther and establish a website that allows visitors to access all of the information regarding the slave’s lives and the role of slavery at the school.

The exploration of slavery on campus also serves as UA’s membership in a consortium of more than 100 different universities studies and their own institution’s history on slavery.

The members of this research group include:

· Katharine Buckley (M.A. student in Library and Information Studies)

· Briana Weaver (Ph.D. student in History)

· Valery West (M.A. student in Gender and Race Studies)

· Jenny Shaw (Associate Professor of History)

For more information on this research initiative, visit the UA News Center.
Tags
News The University of AlabamaTuscaloosaBirmingham African American Genealogy GroupChamber of Commerce of West Alabama
Hannah Holcombe
Hannah Holcombe is a student intern at the Alabama Public Radio newsroom. She is a Sophomore at the University of Alabama and is studying news media. She has a love for plants, dogs and writing. She hopes to pursue a career as a reporter.
See stories by Hannah Holcombe
Related Content
  • Len Strozier, of Omega Mapping Services, scans the Old Prewett Slave Cemetery in Northport, Alabama
    News
    No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama. An APR news series
    Pat Duggins
    Part 1— "The 40 unmarked graves"Alabama voters head to the polls next month. One ballot item could end slavery in the state. Alabama’s constitution still allows forced labor, one hundred and fifty seven years after the thirteenth amendment abolished the practice. That’s not the only lasting impact of the slave trade in Alabama. APR spoke with the descendants of some of estimated four hundred thousand people enslaved here around the Civil War. Many say they can’t find the burial sites of their ancestors, due to unmarked graves or bad records kept by their white captors. Alabama Public Radio news spent nine months looking into efforts to find and preserve slave cemeteries in the state. Here's part one of our series we call “No Stone Unturned.”
  • Former World Heavyweight Boxing Champion Deontay Wilder at the unveiling of a statue in his honor in Tuscaloosa
    News
    "No Stone Unturned:" Part 2 -- The champ, and the slaveholder
    Pat Duggins
    Before the Civil War, the state of Alabama was home to an estimated thirty three thousand slave holders. Local historians say one of them was John Welch Prewitt. He set aside two acres that became known as the Old Prewitt Slave Cemetery. The site may hold up to two hundred unmarked graves. Former World Heavyweight Boxing Champion Deontay Wilder lives next door.
  • News
    "No Stone Unturned" Part 3-- They may not see anything but a rock...
    Pat Duggins
    The thirteenth amendment did away with slavery in the United States one hundred and fifty seven years ago. Alabama voters may take similar action next month. The state’s Constitution still allows involuntary servitude. An estimated four hundred thousand slaves were held in Alabama before they were finally freed in 1865. APR spoke with the descendants of some of these people. They talked about trying to find the burial sites of their ancestors, and facing roadblocks not shared by their white neighbors.
  • News
    No Stone Unturned-- Part 4 "...what happened in the South, happened in the North."
    Pat Duggins
    Alabama voters head to the polls for the November midterm election next month. One issue on the ballot would do away with slavery. It’s still allowed in the state constitution. Alabama Public Radio news spent nine months looking into one lingering aspect of the slave trade. APR’s focus is on finding and preserving slave cemeteries in the state. By the time of the Civil War, an estimated four hundred thousand people were held as slaves in Alabama. Some accounts put the number throughout the South at closer to four million. That would appear to make the issue of slave cemetery preservation a southern issue. But, that doesn't appear to be the case.
  • News
    "No Stone Unturned--" Part Five, What people don't want to talk about.
    Pat Duggins
    The Alabama Public Radio newsroom spent nine months investigating efforts to preserve slave cemeteries in the state. An estimated four hundred thousand captives were held in Alabama before the Civil War. Historians say many of these newly freed people stayed in the state following emancipation in 1863. APR spoke with some of their descendants and heard about problems in locating the burial sites of their ancestors. Today, we present the conclusion of our series titled “No Stone Unturned.” One issue with preserving these cemeteries may be getting people, both black and white, to talk about it.
  • Len Strozier, of Omega Mapping Services, scans the Old Prewett Slave Cemetery in Northport, Alabama
    News
    APR investigation honored with national Murrow award
    APR Staff
    The Radio Television Digital News Association recognized the Alabama Public Radio news team with a national Edward R. Murrow Award. APR won “Best Series, Small Market Radio” for its eight month investigation into preserving slave cemeteries in Alabama.
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate