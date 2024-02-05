Montgomery Zoo offers early Valentine’s Day celebration

The Montgomery Zoo is hosting an early Valentine’s Day celebration on Saturday, Feb. 10. It’s called Sweetheart’s Day. This special event is taking place during the zoo’s regular hours. One children’s ticket is free with the purchase of an accompanying adult ticket.

“We're encouraging kind of like a mother-son, father-daughter kind of situation here at the zoo,” said Bailey Glasgow, marketing and public relations manager at the Montgomery Zoo.

Although the Sweetheart’s Day is geared toward families, Glasgow said she believes the event can be enjoyed by everyone.

“The Montgomery Zoo is just so much fun. We have tons of great animal centered activities are super family friendly, and it's just one of those great things that you can come with whoever: your mom, your daughter or even if you want to do it with your significant other. I think it's a lot of fun,” said Glasgow.

Every ticket into the zoo includes free entry into the park’s four of the excursions such as the Mann Museum, Waters of the World, Parakeet Cove and the Reptile Facility. All of the zoo’s animal residents will be out as well to help create one of a kind day out for families and friends alike.

“Just spend time with somebody that you love. [Do] it at a place that you don't really often go to. You can sit on the couch and watch TV all day long and love your people, but coming out and spending the day and being intentional with your time is really big one,” said Glasgow.

Sweethearts Day at the Montgomery Zoo is Feb. 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. More information can be found on the zoo’s website.