Taylor Swift gaining social media popularity in Alabama, across nation ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is the hot topic of the media leading up to Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, as fans are taking to social media to discuss her latest successes, conspiracies and her tremendous impact on the National Football League (NFL) viewership.

Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP / AP Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce smiles as he participates in the NFL football Super Bowl 58 opening night, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Ahead of Sunday’s big game, Swift is dominating the media once again as Swifties and NFL fans are questioning whether or not the pop sensation will be seen at the game. Swift has attended numerous Kansas City Chief games to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, but fans are not sure if the star can make it from her concert in Japan to Las Vegas to cheer him on at the Super Bowl.

Reed Hoffmann/AP / FR48783 AP A pair of Kansas City Chiefs fans hold Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift cutouts during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

The San Francisco 49ers will be facing off with the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday at 5:30 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Swift will be performing in Tokyo on Saturday.

“I think we will see insane amounts of Taylor Swift related content during the game and after the game, regardless of whether she shows. But before the game, I expect it to be at its peak. Not just on social media,” said Dr. Jessica Maddox, assistance professor of digital media at The University of Alabama and social media expert. “I'm expecting news articles. I'm expecting morning shows segments. Just questions of can swift make it from Tokyo to Las Vegas and will she,” Maddox continued. “It got to the point that the Japanese Embassy issued a statement saying it was possible. Swift Mania is here.”

Maddox said the pop star’s following is ready for the game regardless of whether Swift makes it or not.

“The Swifties are ready for the big game. They are making their friendship bracelets; they are getting their food dish with punny names ready; they've got decorations,” she explained. “If you've seen the spectacle of the Eras Tour, the Swifties are ready to bring that to the big game, whether or not Taylor shows. For football in this country, particularly the business of football, that is a huge win for them [the NFL].”

Toru Hanai/AP / AP Taylor Swift performs as part of the "Eras Tour" at the Tokyo Dome, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai)

This is not the first time Swift has been trending online. Social media has been the outlet to talk about the celebrity’s controversies such as AI deepfakes and jet fuel emissions. It’s also been the place to support Swift for bringing home Grammys, the announcement of her upcoming new album, 'The Tortured Poets Department,' and breaking records with her high grossing Eras Tour.

“Social media is a huge part of how we understand pop culture. It's where a lot of the discussions happen. It's where trends occur and are sustained. It's where memes come from. It's where people have social commentary," said Maddox. "It’s only natural that there would be this huge social media engagement around Taylor Swift at this time when she's very clearly as at a height or a peak in her career."

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Invision Taylor Swift accepts the award for album of the year for "MIdnights" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Swift also has accumulated a lot of influence. Ever since she went public with her romantic relationship with Kelce, many Swifties, including Maddox, have started watching Chiefs games and engaging with the NFL.

“There's tons of jokes now amongst Swifties on Twitter, TikTok and Instagram that they once had to watch a Thursday Night Football game just to get a preview of the “Midnights” album, and they joke [that] we never wanted to watch football again. Now, here they are watching football every week for Taylor Swift and for Travis Kelce. There has definitely been a convergence of these two fan bases,” Maddox said.

Maddox said the so-called Swift Mania isn’t necessarily a bad thing. She said the fan base, primarily dominated by women, is now turning to football because of the singer’s romantic relationship with Kelce.

“We've seen some wholesome engagement viewers. Dads and boyfriends and fathers saying the women in their lives are now sharing something with them in a way that they hadn't before. I think that's really sweet and really wholesome. I hope people remember that's what loving fans [are] all about.”

With many Swifties looking to see their favorite singer on TV at the big game, there are NFL fans who said that they are upset by the amount of airtime Swift gets. Many football watchers feel that when cameras cut to Swift, attention toward the game is taken away.

“I saw a data scientist break it down online, and they said Taylor Swift appearances at football games have accounted for less than 2% of airtime at the game,” Maddox explained. “The claims that she's ruining football and taking away from the game was just funny.”

Sports Illustrated reports during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens AFC Championship Game, Swift was shown on the air seven different times for a total of 44 seconds of the entire broadcast. That airtime accounted for just 0.39% of the total AFC championship game telecast, which was three hours and nine minutes long.

Maddox said it’s important to consider how things like being shown on the jumbotron are out of celebrities’ control and that the attention of the audience and implications toward them can be harmful.

“[Swift] lives under a microscope. Anything she does will be scrutinized or judged. If she's on the Jumbotron too much, she'll be criticized for that. If she doesn't look engaged at the game, she’ll be criticized for that. I think when we talk about celebrities and controversies, it's important to remember that sometimes we as fans and outsiders impose a lot on them,” said Maddox.

