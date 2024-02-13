The University of North Alabama’s 75th year of Leo the local legend

The University of North Alabama is celebrating the 75th year of an iconic mascot, Leo the Lion. The tradition started in 1949 when Leo was created as a cartoon.

According to UNA, it would be another 12 years before the costume would be created. The first student to act as Leo was C.W. Hunt during the 1961 football season. Leo then shared the sidelines with his original female counterpart, Leona. What began as Leona in the early 1960s transitioned to Una in the early 2000s, according to the university.

Today, students can see the sibling duo at sports events, holiday celebrations and spreading school spirit around campus. Chase Rose, the current Leo the Lion, started his mascotting career in high school. He said mascots are important to get fans out of their shell.

“A lot of people want to be crazy and act like a lunatic, but they're afraid to be the first one. Meanwhile, mascots get to be the first one, the one that is crazy by nature. So, that the ones who are crazy by desire can follow,” he said.

Rose is a second-year student at UNA, who even started acting as Leo in high school. Meantime, 2024 marks Sailor Letson’s fifth year of suiting up as Una the lion. She said having as much school spirit as possible is the key to mascotting.

“It is so overwhelmingly exciting. I think that is probably the best way to describe it,” she said. “You are not only getting to be so close to all the action, but you're getting to basically represent the emotions that everybody is feeling.”

Both students have gone to camps to learn more about mascotting through the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA). Last summer, Letson even taught high school mascots during a camp in Texas through this program.

Leo and Una have had many students fill their shoes, and it all started when the cartoon came to life with the creation of the costume. In a press release from UNA, back when the college went by “Florence State Teacher’s College,” multiple student programs helped craft the uniform.

UNA said the Home Economics Department designed the clothing to be worn by the student. Meantime, the Art Department constructed the papier-mâché head with help from a sponsorship provided by the Circle K Club, which is a student outgrowth of Kiwanis International.

After many costume changes and replacements, Leo and Una became the local legends they are today. Though they have similar personalities, Rose described himself as a friend to Leo, saying the lion mascot is gustier than he himself prefers to be.

“On one hand he and I are both very fun loving and a bit loony, but in some ways, he's what I wish I could be. One thing I've noticed about him, is he's a lot more confident than I am,” Rose explained. “You could place Leo on the other side of the planet, and he’d just start talking to the first random person he sees.”

With a little bit of Leo’s help, Rose gets to perform for the school he loves. He said even when not every crowd member is receptive to the school spirit he brings, he can still have fun with his friend Una.

Meantime, when Letson takes the stage as Una, she said their personalities mesh to create a sassy, fun-loving lion. Letson said she’s always been big on school spirit, but Una has given her the opportunity to confidently show it. Letson also said she and Una are still very alike.

“The loving part[s] of Una where she's always so excited and just so honored to get to meet a child and hang out with her fans and her friends… I think some of that aspect of just the loving and caring, that's something we both have a big heart for,” Letson explained.

UNA’s male and female mascot duo makes for a very special dynamic. Auburn has Aubie, Alabama has Big Al and UAB has Blaze, but none of the schools have two mascots. Letson said when the pair performs, it’s more entertaining to do so together.

“You've always got someone who can bounce off ideas and antics. It's also nice, because sometimes we see some kids who will be more terrified of one mask but will be more welcoming and accepting of another,” Letson explained. “It also has that kind of dynamic of sometimes, little girls will gravitate towards Una, or little boys will navigate toward Leo. It's just because they get to see a little bit of themselves in the characters.”

Letson is now in her final year of mascotting as Una. For the next school year, a student from the mascot program will take over Letson’s position.

No matter how many students take this important role as Leo and Una, the legacy that started in 1949 will continue at The University of North Alabama. More on the mascotting history of UNA can be found here.