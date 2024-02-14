City of Mobile to host Black History Month events.

Every year Alabamians can celebrate Black History Month in Mobile through various activities. This celebration happens annually with different events each week to embrace a new theme. This year’s theme is African Americans and the Arts. This year’s activities includes cooking classes, a wellness fair, fitness classes, an art appreciation showcase, and a talent show.

Jeniya Rocker is the special events manager for the city of Mobile. She says these activities educate and bring the community together.

“I think it's important because it's good to embrace African Americans and the art, which is theme for this year. Everybody can learn history and express it through the art, the culture and just get together and celebrate,” Rocker said.

This year’s fitness class will consist of Zumba, yoga, and bodyweight exercises. The art appreciation showcase is an opportunity for all artists in the area to show off their art. The final event is a big talent show. Guests are invited to register or simply attend. Registration for solo and group performances can be found here. Anyone registering under the age of 16 will need their guardian’s signature.

All events are free and open to the public.

Below are the lists of upcoming events.

· February 15th – Fitness Class

o 6 - 7:30 p.m., Michael Dow Amphitheater, 3100 Bank Avenue, Mobile, AL.

· February 22nd – Art Appreciation

o 6 - 8 p.m., Hope Community Center, 850 Edwards Street, Mobile, AL. Register here.

· February 29th – History in the Making: Talent Show

6 - 8 p.m., Harmon-Thomas Community Center, 1611 Belfast Street, Mobile, AL. Register here

