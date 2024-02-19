Selma the Musical: The Untold Stories comes to Alabama for one night only

On Friday, February 23, at 6:00 p.m., the Civil Rights Memorial Center (CRMC), a project of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and the Alabama State Office will host Selma the Musical: The Untold Stories at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre for one night only.

Tickets are priced at $20, $10, and $5 and are available at the MPAC box office or on Ticketmaster.

The musical unfolds through the eyes of the Wilsons, a Black family divided on how to approach voting rights in Selma. Its diverse compilation of gospel, jazz, and hip-hop music sets the tone, underscoring past, present, and future Black culture and struggle synonymous with grassroots social justice.

As the Wilsons interact with icons like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and John Lewis, the audience is transported to 1965 as political opposition, segregation, anti-Black violence, personal fears, and generational traumas threaten to obstruct the historical march’s progress.

“I am honored and ecstatic to work with the SPLC to bring Selma the Musical: The Untold Stories to Montgomery, Alabama. The work done by the SPLC in our communities is indispensable, and joining forces in partnership is humbling,” said J.P. Haynes, writer and director of Selma the Musical, in a press release. “Selma is a story of triumph and truth. This musical unveils the multi-layered dynamics of Black families and communities while shining light on such a pivotal point in American history. We can’t wait to bring this show to Montgomery!”

“We are proud to bring Selma the Musical home to Alabama before it makes its Broadway debut,” said Tafeni English-Relf, director of the SPLC’s Alabama State Office, in a press release. “Alabamians know the story of Selma, the Civil Rights leaders, and foot soldiers who led the way better than anyone. Yet we know little about how average Black families in 1965 navigated those times. The characters' untold stories allow us to live vicariously through conversations everyday families had about the direction of the Civil Rights Movement and how its work would affect their lives. We see a side of the Selma march on stage that isn’t taught in schools or written in history books.”

From the website: Selma the Musical: The Untold Stories is a musical theatre, historical fiction presentation chronicling the story of Selma and the citizens of this unassuming town as they prepare for what is arguably the greatest endeavor of the Civil Rights movement.

The quintessential march for voting rights across the Edmund Pettus Bridge that captured the attention of the nation at a time when race tensions and the battle ground for civil rights and equality is at an all-time high is recorded in this compelling book penned by show creator, J.P. Haynes.

More information on the musical can be found here.