City of Tuscaloosa to host tree seedling giveaway at River Market

The city of Tuscaloosa has teamed up with Alabama Power and the Alabama Forestry Commission to give away over 1,500 tree seedlings in honor of Arbor Week.

The giveaway is set for Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Tuscaloosa River Market from 7 a.m. until the seedlings run out.

The seedlings are available in a wide variety, including mulberry, pecan, dogwood, redbud, red maple, persimmon, yellow, poplar, scarlet oak and more. Patrons are encouraged to take as many as they would like.

Alexis Clark, the Tuscaloosa River Market Operations Manager, said the city expects a big turnout, and attendees should plan to arrive early, as supplies typically don’t last long.

“We usually see about 400 people come through, and they all gather multiple trees. It's usually a great turnout, and the trees are usually gone very quickly,” Clark said.

Clark said the Alabama Power Foundation will also have representatives on site to teach people about how and where to plant their new seedlings.

“The Alabama Power Foundation is very passionate about replenishing trees that are lost due to power lines and things like that,” Clark said. “So, they are going to be on site to teach people about where to plant the trees, so that they are not underneath power lines and away from the house, so that they can grow, and the roots don't interrupt any sort of utilities.”

Clark said she hopes this event will encourage citizens to plant more trees and help add to the beauty of Tuscaloosa.

“I hope the impact on the community will be to replenish the trees that are lost for any sort of utility work that happens. And to just celebrate the great nature that we have in Tuscaloosa,” she said. “We have so many trees and just beautiful surroundings, and then this event will help to add to that.”

The Tuscaloosa River Market will be providing free bags for patrons to carry their seedlings. Clark said this event is a hit with the community.

“People look forward to the tree seedling giveaway every year, and I really hope they don't miss it.”

