New study ranks Alabama top five in best states to drive in

Alabama is one of the best states to drive in. That’s according to the financial website WalletHub. Analysts ranked all 50 states from best to worst to travel through for its study on the Best & Worst States to Drive in 2024.

To identify the states with the best driving conditions, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 31 key indicators of a positive commute. The data set ranges from average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality.

The Yellowhammer State took the number five spot on the list. Oklahoma, Kansas, Georgia and Iowa topped the highest rankings.

Cassandra Happe is an analyst at WalletHub. She said, when compared to other states, Alabama ranked high in several categories.

“Alabama really stood out in a few particular metrics. They ranked sixth overall for road quality, which is great. That means Alabama's putting the money into that infrastructure,” she explained. “[Number] six overall for auto maintenance costs. So, it doesn't cost as much as some other states to maintain your vehicle.”

Alabama’s neighboring state, Georgia, was ranked number two overall. Happe said a major difference between these states was the access to vehicles and maintenance. Georgia ranked number eight, while Alabama sat above 20. Happe said there are several categories where the Yellowhammer State could improve.

“One thing that really stood out in this study where Alabama could improve, is when it comes to the share of uninsured drivers. There was a rather high share of uninsured drivers for the state of Alabama,” she said. Happe explained that receiving insurance coverage and maintaining insurance coverage can help lower the expenses on a driver’s vehicle.

Alabama ranked number three in cost of ownership, 15 in traffic and infrastructure, 33 in safety and 28 in access to vehicles and maintenance.

According to WalletHub’s report, there were 31 relevant metrics with corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale.

Alabama’s score was determined by calculating the weighted average score across all metrics and then placed them appropriately.

Read more about WalletHub’s ranking of the Best & Worst States to Drive in 2024 here.