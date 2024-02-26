Huntsville to host Grammy-nominated poet for Black History Month event

The City of Huntsville’s Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (ODEI) and Madison County Commission District 6 are hosting a Black History Month community event featuring acclaimed writer, hip-hop critic and 2024 Grammy nominee Kevin Powell.

The event is Thursday, Feb. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Bob Harrison Wellness and Advocacy Center, 6156 Pulaski Pike, Huntsville. Tickets are free, but attendance is capped at 200 people.

Dubbed A Conversation With Kevin Powell: “Grocery Shopping With My Mother,” the event promises an intimate experience with the author, known for his insights into culture, identity and social justice. ODEI Director Kenny Anderson said Powell’s diverse body of work fits perfectly within the theme of this year’s observance.

“ODEI is celebrating the arts in all forms for this Black History Month, and Powell’s work reflects that effort,” Anderson said in a press release. “A celebrated author and poet, Kevin Powell will no doubt leave attendees with a deeper understanding of his background. The event promises to be an enriching and enlightening experience for everyone.”

In addition to Powell’s presentation, the event will include a book signing, offering attendees the opportunity to engage further with Powell’s work and ideas.

Reserve your ticket to attend here.

About the author:

Powell is a prominent political, cultural, literary and hip-hop voice in America. Raised in Jersey City by a single mother amidst poverty and violence, Powell’s journey to Rutgers University, supported by the Civil Rights Movement’s Educational Opportunity Fund, transformed his life.

A Grammy-nominated poet and author of 16 books, including “The Education of Kevin Powell: A Boy’s Journey into Manhood,” his work spans literature, journalism and activism. Powell’s writings have appeared in The New York Times, NPR and The Guardian. A civil rights activist, he champions voter education, mentorship and social justice through initiatives like annual clothing drives and redefining manhood away from violence.

A former congressional candidate, Powell’s dedication to democracy and equality extends globally, reflected in his upcoming documentary “When We Free The World” and stage play based on his poetry collection, “Grocery Shopping with My Mother.”

A Brooklyn resident, Powell continues his lifelong commitment to service and advocacy.