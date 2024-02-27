Governor Ivey announces nearly $150 million for broadband expansion across Alabama

Governor Kay Ivey has announced the awarding of nearly $150 million to continue the expansion of high-speed internet service to unserved areas across Alabama.

The 66 Capital Projects Fund grants totaling $148.3 million were awarded to 16 internet service providers that will expand high-speed internet availability to homes, businesses and public institutions in portions of 48 counties, according to a press release from the Governor Ivey's office.

“High-speed internet service continues to strengthen and expand across the state, and we are taking the necessary strides on this journey to achieve full broadband access for Alabama,” said Governor Ivey in a press release. “This has been a monumental task, but it is one that will pay multiple dividends for our state and its residents. Today is an exciting day as we announce these latest projects.”

The “last mile” projects announced by Governor Ivey will mean more than 5,000 miles of broadband infrastructure, and once in place, they will have the ability to provide access to almost 54,000 households, businesses and institutions like hospitals, schools and libraries.

The Capital Projects Fund has been allocated through Governor Ivey and the Legislature’s leadership, according to a press release from her office. These projects are supported by the American Rescue Plan Act funding from the U.S. Department of Treasury. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants.

The announcement of these “last mile” projects comes on the heels of a February 5 announcement by Governor Ivey of $188 million in grants for the Alabama Anchor Institution/Middle Mile program. The middle-mile project is an essential precursor for internet service providers to complete the “last mile” projects in which access to service can be provided to homes, businesses and anchor institutions.

Those awarded Capital Projects Fund grants and coverage areas are:

