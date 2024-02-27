Moundville Archaeological Park to hold annual Knap-In on March 1-2

The Moundville Archaeological Park will host its annual Knap-In on March 1-2.

This stone tool maker event at will host flint knappers from all over the country. Knapping is the shaping of flint, chert, obsidian or other conchoidal fracturing stone through the process of lithic reduction to manufacture stone tools.

Moundville Archaeological Park reports people have chipped rocks into tools and weapons for thousands of years. Native Americans knapped stone arrow and spear points, knife blades, scrapers, drills and many other tools and weapons.

Participants interested in learning to knap, or who want to watch the best stone craftsmen from around the country, should take part in the Moundville Knap-in. These fine artists have taught hundreds of people this craft and welcome anyone interested in the art. Rain or Shine.

Vendors and Flint Knappers can register for this year’s event by filling out the Registration Form. Checks can be payable to: The University of Alabama.

Call (205) 371-2234 to pay fees via phone. Return form by emailing: education-moundstatepark@ua.edu

For more information, please contact Marsha Holley at 205-371-8732 or mmholley@ua.edu.

Hours:

Knap-In hours are from 9 am to 4 pm each day. The Park grounds are open from dawn to dusk. The Admissions office is open from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm and the Museum is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, seven days a week, rain or shine.

Location:

Moundville Archaeological Park’s address is 634 Mound State Parkway Moundville, AL 35474-6413.

Moundville Archaeological Park is a prehistoric mound center located in West Central Alabama. From I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa, take Moundville Exit 71-A to Highway 69 South. Travel 13 miles to Moundville. Go under flashing light past a convenience store on your right and take the first right.

Admission:

Admission to Moundville Archaeological Park’s Knap-In is $10 and free for children under the age of five-years-old, Native American visitors with their tribal membership cards, and UA Museums members with a museum membership.

Group Tours:

To schedule group tours, please call (205) 371-8732 for group rates.